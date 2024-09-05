HGTV URBAN OASIS 2024 UNVEILED IN KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI

The Winner Will Receive a Prize Package Valued at Over $700,000

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV, a member of the Warner Bros. Discovery family of brands, opened the doors today to HGTV Urban Oasis® 2024, a newly remodeled, fully furnished home located in Kansas City, Missouri. The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the keys to this impressive home, including all the furnishings and $50,000, a prize package valued at over $700,000.

This inviting three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home spans approximately 2,200 square feet, offering a perfect blend of modern design and warm, natural elements. The open-concept first floor features striking ash tree beams in the living room and a kitchen with vibrant blue cabinets and home office space. The outdoor space is ideal for entertaining, complete with a dining area, lounge seating, and a cozy fire pit. Inspired by the rich culture of Kansas City, the home includes a music-inspired lounge with skylights and a snack bar. The main bedroom serves as a serene retreat with its retro charm, private balcony, walk-in closet, and en-suite bathroom. The second bedroom is a playful bunk room with high ceilings and bold colors, and the guest bedroom is a sunlight room with a whimsical touch. The basement is a versatile wellness center equipped with a gym, sauna, and tea bar.

The home was constructed by local builder Astoria Design Build, LLC. The home's interior design is by Carmeon Hamilton.

"With this year's HGTV Urban Oasis, I wanted to celebrate the local culture of Kansas City in the design," said Hamilton. "This house has tons of texture and offers the perfect combination of boldness and natural colors."

"HGTV Urban Oasis blends together the liveliness of Kansas City and a peaceful escape," said Betsy Ayala, Interim Head of Content, HGTV. "This HGTV Home Giveaway highlights another great American city, while showing HGTV fans the inspiration it brought to this home."

Kansas City is a vibrant metropolis known for its rich cultural heritage, thriving arts scene, and world-famous barbecue. The city's downtown area boasts a unique blend of modern architecture and historic landmarks, including the stunning Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and the National World War I Museum and Memorial. Kansas City is also a hub for jazz, with a storied musical legacy that continues to resonate through its lively nightlife and festivals. The city, often described as the "Heart of America" is a beautiful place to explore with its array of parks and fountains. Whether you're indulging in its culinary delights, enjoying a sporting event, or soaking in its cultural offerings, Kansas City embodies the perfect blend for all.

The official entry period of HGTV Urban Oasis 2024 is 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 2, 2024 through 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 21, 2024. Eligible fans can enter for a chance to win twice per day at HGTV.com and FoodNetwork.com, where they will also find full details and the official rules, as well as additional home features. Viewers can tune-in to the one-hour special HGTV Urban Oasis 2024 on Friday, October 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET on HGTV, HGTV GO and streaming on Max and discovery+ the same day.

Sponsors of HGTV Urban Oasis 2024 include Chamberlain Group, LL Flooring, Inc., Masonite Corporation, VELUX® Skylights and Wayfair®.

