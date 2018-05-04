HH Global achieves EcoVadis Gold status ranking

EcoVadis is the first collaborative platform to provide sustainability ratings and performance improvement tools for global supply chains. The procurement teams of over 200 leading brands across 150 countries rely on EcoVadis' Corporate Social Responsibility scorecards to assess the environmental, social, and ethical practices of partner suppliers. The transparency and trust of the third-party accreditation allows brands, such as Bayer, GSK, Heineken, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, Sanofi, and Syngenta to mitigate risk and ally with accredited companies such as HH Global to meet and exceed their commitment to operate in an ethical and responsible manner.

"We are truly delighted to achieve the EcoVadis Gold status recognition," stated Kevin Dunckley, HH Global Chief Digital and Innovation Officer. "Our initiatives to promote innovative solutions throughout the marketing supply chain are succeeding. We have ambitious targets to achieve. The EcoVadis ranking accreditation provides another differentiator for HH Global as an empowered leader in sustainable marketing execution."

About HH Global

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, independent marketing execution partner to prominent brands in over 40 countries. The company offers innovative and tailored solutions for the outsourced procurement of all types of printed marketing materials, packaging, and creative production services, that drive down cost, speed time to market, improve quality, and increase sustainability. Every HH Global solution utilizes HHub, a best-in-class marketing execution application, an expansive list of suppliers, proprietary processes, and the deep expertise of over 900 employees. The company also operates HH Labs, the center of its innovation program, that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With more than $500M in spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com.

For media inquiries:

HH Global

Mark Tiedens

VP of Marketing

+1-224-763-0147

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hh-global-achieves-ecovadis-gold-status-ranking-300642856.html

SOURCE HH Global

Related Links

http://www.hhglobal.com

