HH Global renews EcoVadis Gold status

HH Global EcoVadis Gold status renewed and improved for 2019

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global is delighted to announce the renewal of our EcoVadis Gold Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) status for sustainable initiatives.

The EcoVadis Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) assessment is an evaluation of how well a company has integrated the principles of CSR into their business and management system.

As well as renewing EcoVadis Gold for 2019, HH Global's overall score also increased by three points to a total of 66. This places HH Global within the top five percent of companies that are evaluated by EcoVadis globally, and strongly demonstrates a continued commitment to sustainability.

"We are truly delighted to renew our EcoVadis Gold status," stated Kevin Dunckley , HH Global Chief Digital and Innovation Officer. "The fact that we have not only renewed, but also improved our score, is a positive reflection of our global commitment to sustainability. We have ambitious targets and are delivering against them, with more aggressive targets set for 2020."

About HH Global

HH Global is a marketing execution partner providing outsourced creative production and procurement services. We use our expertise, proven processes, and industry-leading technology to develop innovative and tailored solutions that drive down the cost of our client's printing, packaging and creative production services, while improving quality, sustainability and speed to market. Our people, track record for innovation, commitment to sustainability, and the passion we have for our work make us the first choice partner for the world's leading brands. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com .

For media enquiries:

Ashley Haigh

HH Global - EMEA

+44 7957 355 361

ashley.haigh@hhglobal.com

SOURCE HH Global

