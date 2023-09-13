HHP and Hydra Health team up to expand amenities in hospitals and health systems nationwide

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, amenities like gift shops, lounges and restaurants have been overlooked in healthcare settings. Two companies are joining forces to create a new reality. HHP (Health Hospitality Partners) has acquired a majority stake in Hydra Health, allowing them to deepen their partnership and expand into new markets.

Hydra Health at Geisinger's Henry Cancer Center

Their shared vision to modernize healthcare amenities in a way that emphasizes wellbeing is resonating with hospitals and health systems as they seek to attract and retain employees, improve patient experience, and find new paths to differentiation.

HHP and Hydra Health partnered to open the first Hydra Health studio at Geisinger's Henry Cancer Center in 2022. That location is a gift shop and wellness destination that caters to cancer patients and clinicians through curated products, respite rooms and experiential events. A general retail location will open this fall at Penn Medicine.

HHP funds and builds out the spaces in collaboration with Hydra Health, then the two work together to drive revenue and create additional services based on community needs. Future plans include expanding to incorporate fitness, wellness and lactation suites, and extending into physician and staff lounges to help fight burnout.

Hydra Health co-founder and CEO Marie Kloor will now serve as Vice President, Operations & Development at HHP. Kloor began her career in investment management at Goldman Sachs before launching Hydra Health. "We're thrilled to have Marie officially join the HHP team. Her ability to iterate on the vision and execute with grace are a major asset," said Dan Kodner, founder and CEO of HHP.

