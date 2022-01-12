HHRD Humanitarian Efforts Remembered on Anniversary of Devastating 2010 Haiti Earthquake

This intervention eventually led to long term programs in the region including Youth for Haiti, Orphan Support, In Kind Gifts, Emergency Relief and Seasonal Foods. Karim Hakim, HHRD Southern California Regional Manager, took part in HHRD's 2010 Youth for Haiti trip. "I had visited developing countries before and witnessed people in dire situations but none of it compared to the scale of devastation I saw in Haiti. You basically couldn't go 10 feet without seeing a destroyed building," shared Hakim.

"HHRD never left Haiti and continues to make it an important campaign to this day. It's become a well known and loved organization over this decade. And the reality is that HHRD is a necessity in Haiti," shares Hakim. Since 2010, Haiti has been through countless natural disasters including hurricanes and earthquakes. HHRD has focused its efforts in Miragoane, Port au Prince, Port-de-Paix, Les Cayes and Jeremie while working with local team members to assist where needed.

ABOUT HELPING HAND FOR RELIEF AND DEVELOPMENT

Ranking in the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a perfect four-star rating from Charity Navigator for the past 10 years. HHRD is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, is a Combined Federal Campaign charity, and is a proud member of InterAction. To donate, please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

