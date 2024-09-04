HHRD Launches Urgent Fundraiser for Bangladesh Emergency Relief

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning of August 2024, Bangladesh has been suffering severe climate change and has been the cause of severe Floods. Despite steady GDP growth of 5%-7%, Bangladesh remains highly vulnerable to climate change, facing frequent natural disasters like floods and cyclones.

HHRD Volunteers providing meals in Bangladesh

In August 2024, severe flooding in Bangladesh, worsened by monsoon rains, has affected 5 million people, including 2 million children. The floods have submerged 311,419 hectares of land, closed over 7,000 schools, and disrupted education for 175,000 students. Civil unrest has further compounded the difficulties for low-income families. HHRD urgently needs over $300,000 to support life-saving relief efforts.

Helping Hand for Relief and Development has issued a nationwide emergency fundraiser for Bangladesh to raise the fund of $300, 000 for life saving interventions You can donate via the link here https://www1.hhrd.org/Campaigns/BangladeshCrisis.

HHRD works with vetted local partner NGOs to distribute emergency cooked meals, staple foods, and dry rations to marginalized communities. HHRD has been active in Bangladesh for over 15 years, running programs like Orphan Support, Healthcare & Nutrition, Water & Sanitation Hygiene, and Emergency Relief. Additionally, HHRD operates several humanitarian projects for Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar.

HHRD's Development Director, Ilyas Choudry, remarked: "On this International Day of Charity, let us unite in our shared humanity to offer relief and hope to the millions in Bangladesh confronting significant challenges".

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past nine years. HHRD is a member of Inter-Action as well as an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. With an overall score of 100%, HHRD has earned the trust of US donors.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human suffering in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. We also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances along with our international networks. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

