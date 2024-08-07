HHRD Recognizes National Make a Will Month This August

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) is commemorating "National Make a Will Month" this August, that aims to raise awareness about the importance of understanding issues related to inheritance and managing assets.

In January 2022, HHRD partnered with ShariaWiz and Azzad Asset Management and launched its Planned Giving program. The program aims to assist individuals in finding Sharia-compliant options for Will and Estate Planning, including setting Endowment funds for HHRD's operational costs and a hospital in Karachi (KIND-R).

"Planned Giving not only allows you to leave a legacy," said Humayun Kabeer, Senior Manager – Developmental Team HHRD. "It also helps those close to the heart and ensures that your legacy supports meaningful causes, offering peace of mind and a lasting impact for future generations."

On August 22, 2024, HHRD is organizing a free webinar that will allow viewers to utilize strategies and understand how to create impactful legacy gifts. Members can gain insights which can support their financial decisions today that benefit future generations. Click here to sign up for this webinar.

For more information about HHRD's Planned Giving program, visit www.hhrd.org/PlannedGiving.

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past nine years. HHRD is a member of Inter-Action as well as an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating. With an overall score of 100%, HHRD has earned the trust of US donors.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human suffering in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. We also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances along with our international networks. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

