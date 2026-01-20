HHS Awards Electrosoft $38.9M to Strengthen Cyber Defense and Operational Resilience

CORA and STIM prime contracts advance intelligence-driven protection of critical health systems

RESTON, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., a highly respected cybersecurity and digital transformation firm, today announced that it has been awarded two new cybersecurity services contracts by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Secretary, Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). The combined value of the prime contract awards totals $38.9 million over a three-year period.

"The health care sector has become a high-value target for advanced and persistent cyber adversaries," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, CEO of Electrosoft. "We are proud to support HHS with intelligence-driven cybersecurity services that strengthen operational resilience, improve visibility and help enable proactive defense of the systems and data essential to the public health mission."

Under the HHS Cybersecurity Operations Reporting and Analytic (CORA) Support Services contract, Electrosoft will deliver a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity operations, intelligence and analytics services to support HHS and the health care and public health sector. Designed to enhance situational awareness and enable more proactive risk management, services will include cyber threat intelligence operations, advanced threat analysis and intelligence production, and cyber supply chain risk management.

Through the HHS Security Tool and Infrastructure Management (STIM) Services contract, the company will provide enterprise security tool and infrastructure management services to safeguard and operate HHS's complex cybersecurity environment. Electrosoft will support the HHS OCIO by deploying skilled personnel, advanced tools and proven processes to operate, secure and maintain networks, security infrastructure, end-user environments and help desk operations — ensuring resilient, uninterrupted support for HHS's mission.

The awards come at a time when health care organizations face escalating cyber threats, expanding attack surfaces and increasingly stringent federal security and supply chain requirements. Collectively, these contracts position HHS to advance toward a more mission-aligned, intelligence-driven cybersecurity model, strengthening protection of sensitive health data and supporting continuity of operations.

About Electrosoft

Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports federal civilian and military organizations in advancing cyber resilience, achieving digital transformation and adopting agile approaches that improve operational efficiency and security. With a focus on innovation and excellence, the award-winning company is recognized for its expertise, top workplace and leadership excellence. Electrosoft is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. www.electrosoft-inc.com

Press Contact

Jeanne Zepp

[email protected]

SOURCE Electrosoft Services, Inc.