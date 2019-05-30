HHS Awards General Dynamics Artificial Intelligence Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) announced today it will provide artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through their Program Support Center (PSC) contract. Through this contract, GDIT becomes pre-qualified to compete on task orders to help HHS utilize advanced technologies for their modernization efforts. The multiple award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has a total estimated value of $49 million over a five-year base period.

"We are excited to join HHS in their journey to a more efficient future," said Vice President Kamal Narang, head of GDIT's Health Sector. "GDIT will utilize our expertise in AI, blockchain and other next-generation technologies to help transform HHS' business processes and enhance their mission delivery."

Through this contract, GDIT will help HHS leverage new technology and methodologies to support increased efficiency throughout its workforce. This will include piloting, testing and implementation of advanced technologies, including AI, intelligent automation, blockchain, microservices, machine learning, natural language processing and robotic process automation.

HHS established this contract vehicle to advance new technological solutions for reducing backlog, cutting costs and performing key functions, such as predicting fraudulent transactions and identifying irregularities efficiently. The contract will enable PSC contracting officers to expedite obtaining AI-related solutions, services and products for HHS or on behalf of other agencies.

