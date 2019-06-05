HHS Decision to End Fetal Tissue Research Contracts is Pro-life, Pro-Science says Family Research Council

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This afternoon the Department of Health and Human Services announced that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will discontinue research involving the "use of human fetal tissue from elective abortion."

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins made the following comments:

"This is yet another step by the Trump administration in the march to restore the sanctity of all human life in America. This decision is one based upon the desire of this administration to use taxpayer dollars in the pursuit of science that is both ethical and effective.

"The fact is aborted fetal tissue hasn't been used to create the cure of a single disease. However, tax dollars have been contributing to an industry that fosters the trafficking of body parts from aborted babies. There is absolutely no reason to use these grisly remains when ethical and effective alternatives exist including human umbilical cord blood stem cells and adult peripheral blood stem cells.

"We applaud HHS Secretary Alex Azar for adopting pro-life, pro-science policies for the born and unborn -- all of which is consistent with President Trump's stellar pro-life record," concluded Perkins.

