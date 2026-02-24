HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Headline Austin Eat Real Food Rally

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will deliver the keynote address at the Austin Eat Real Food Rally, joined by White House Senior Advisor Calley Means, Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz, and entrepreneur Jason Karp.

The event, presented by MAHA™ Action, is part of a nationwide movement championing real food, metabolic health, and the reversal of America's chronic disease epidemic, supporting the new Dietary Guidelines that prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods over ultra-processed alternatives.

Eat Real Food Rally Poster 2026 food pyramid

What: MAHA x Austin, TX — Eat Real Food Rally

Event page: https://luma.com/eat-real-food-austin

Free public rally addressing America's chronic disease epidemic. The event supports the Make America Healthy Again™ (MAHA) agenda and new Dietary Guidelines prioritizing whole foods.

Following the MAHA Center's Super Bowl message viewed by over 150 million people, health leaders and policymakers are bringing the real food movement directly to communities nationwide.

Speakers:

Calley Means, White House Senior Advisor

Jason Karp, Entrepreneur, Founder of HumanCo

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz, U.S. Representative for Texas's 15th Congressional District

Keynote Speaker:

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services

When: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Doors Open: 3:45 PM CST

Program Begins: 5:00 PM CST

Keynote Address: 6:40 PM CST

Program Concludes: 7:00 PM CST

Where: Brazos Hall 204 E 4th St, Austin, TX 78701

Press RSVP Instructions:

Credentialing Required: Press must request credentials in advance by emailing [email protected]

Press Riser Available: First-come, first-served for cameras

Multi-Box: Broadcast outlets can pull audio directly from stage

Designated Press Area: Separate from general attendees

Media arrivals recommended between 3:30-4:30 PM CST due to enhanced security

No large bags allowed on premises. Plan gear accordingly.

Note: There will not be Q&A or a press gaggle. Event staff are not available for interviews or comment.

For credentials and additional press information, contact [email protected] in advance of the event.

SOURCE MAHA Action