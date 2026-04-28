Sections 10205, 10206, and 10207 of H.R. 7567 would block American families from holding pesticide manufacturers accountable, including Syngenta, owned by Chinese state-owned Sinochem Holdings

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buried in the 2026 Farm Bill is a federal liability shield that would protect a Chinese state-owned chemical company from accountability to American families harmed by its products. MAHA Action, a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization aligned with the Make America Healthy Again movement, today called on the U.S. House of Representatives to remove three sections of H.R. 7567, the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026, that would extend that shield.

Sections 10205, 10206, and 10207 would block failure-to-warn claims against pesticide manufacturers and would preempt state and local pesticide regulation. The principal beneficiary would be Syngenta AG, part of Syngenta Group, which is owned by Chinese state-owned Sinochem Holdings. Syngenta is currently a defendant in thousands of failure-to-warn lawsuits brought by American farmers, applicators, and families over paraquat, a Syngenta herbicide that some peer-reviewed research has linked to Parkinson's disease.

The current provisions would also break with longstanding Supreme Court precedent. In Bates v. Dow Agrosciences (2005), the Court held that state failure-to-warn claims consistent with FIFRA's misbranding provisions are not preempted by federal law. In Wisconsin Public Intervenor v. Mortier (1991), the Court held that FIFRA does not preempt local regulation of pesticide use.

"Once Americans lose the right to seek redress in court, they rarely get it back," Lyons added. "Striking these sections is essential to preserving the promise to Make America Healthy Again."

The House Rules Committee is now considering which amendments to the bill will receive a floor vote. Pending amendments to strike all three sections have been filed by Reps. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) (Amendment No. 29), Chellie Pingree (D-ME) and Thomas Massie (R-KY) (Amendment No. 141), and Nancy Mace (R-SC) (Amendment No. 301).

MAHA Action is mobilizing its grassroots network to contact members of the House Rules Committee. The pesticides at issue are sprayed on American crops, applied by American farmers, and absorbed by American families. The right to seek redress in court should not be the price of a Farm Bill.

About MAHA Action

MAHA Action is a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization mobilizing Americans to advance the Make America Healthy Again policy agenda, including evidence-based reforms in food, agriculture, environmental, and public health policy.

Media inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE MAHA Action