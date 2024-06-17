HI-CHEW® Brings Nostalgic Summer Fun to New York City with the HI-CHEW® Dessert Mix Truck

For one day only, the sweet pop-up experience will delight Brooklyn and Manhattan residents

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEW®, the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy, is kicking off the summer season in style by bringing back the nostalgic feeling of a dessert parlor to modern-day New York – with a sweet twist! On Saturday, June 22nd, the HI-CHEW® Dessert Mix Truck will roll into two of New York City's Brooklyn and Manhattan neighborhoods: Williamsburg and Soho.

This exclusive one-day-only event promises to delight brand fans with a unique experience inspired by the new HI-CHEW® Dessert Mix flavors – Strawberry Ice Cream, Key Lime Pie, and Candy Apple – capturing the cool essence of classic summer treats, warm sunny days, and refreshing desserts. The vibrant truck interior, filled with dessert and candy-inspired decor, provides an interactive experience that will surely add some fun to weekend plans.

Upon arrival, guests will complete a one-of-a-kind "What's Your Dessert Personality?" quiz to uncover their perfect HI-CHEW Dessert Mix soulmate before entering a candy-filled adventure. Guests will have the opportunity to order from the HI-CHEW Dessert Mix menu and receive a custom and reusable flavor-inspired package filled with a delightful assortment of the latest mix's innovative flavors.

To commemorate their visit, each guest will also receive an exclusive HI-CHEW Dessert Mix flavor-inspired enamel pin of their choosing. The experience doesn't end here – the truck will also feature a fun and nostalgia-filled photo area where fans can capture their candy-filled memories and share their sweet experience on social media.

The HI-CHEW® Dessert Mix Truck will be open to the public with hours of operation as follows:

Brooklyn : Williamsburg at North 7th and Wythe Ave Hours of Operation: 11am - 3pm

Williamsburg at North 7th and Wythe Ave Manhattan : Soho at Mercer and Prince Hours of Operation: 4pm - 7pm

"Drawing inspiration from the vibrant hues of our Dessert Mix packaging, the HI-CHEW® Dessert Mix Truck bursts with the same joy found in each delightful HI-CHEW® chewlet," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "Following the success of last year's Bite-Size Candy Shop Tour, HI-CHEW® was committed to expanding our brand experience for consumers this summer – inviting guests to join us in a playful world of fruity delights, celebrating our brand's spirit of innovation."

The HI-CHEW® Dessert Mix-inspired packages and merchandise are available while supplies last.

HI-CHEW® Dessert Mix peg bags and stand-up pouches are available at major retailers nationwide. To learn more about HI-CHEW® and where to purchase HI-CHEW Dessert Mix®, visit HI-CHEW.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA) and TikTok (@HICHEWUSA).

