HI-CHEW® Expands Stick Flavor Offerings with Introduction of Blue Raspberry Stick

The highly popular Fantasy Mix flavor makes its standalone debut in new format

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEW® , the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy, is debuting its newest flavor in stick form: HI-CHEW® Blue Raspberry. Originally a standout in the beloved HI-CHEW® Fantasy Mix, this fan-favorite flavor is now available on its own stick packaging, making it easy to enjoy the flavor on-the-go or share with friends.

HI-CHEW® debuts Blue Raspberry Stick, the brand's newest stick format offering since 2020.

Following the successful release of HI-CHEW® Fantasy Mix in 2022, Blue Raspberry quickly became a favorite flavor amongst brand fans. Its nostalgic familiarity and fantasy-like profile offer a distinct true-to-life flavor experience that delivers a candy fantasy with every chew. While staying true to the brand's fruit-forward roots and signature double-layer, Blue Raspberry expands beyond traditional fruit flavors for a unique and delectable adventure.

As part of the brand's commitment to innovation and delivering exciting new flavor experiences, HI-CHEW® continues to be at the forefront of flavor innovation. In March 2021, a Neilson survey administered by HI-CHEW® showed that Blue Raspberry ranks as a top choice among Gen-Z and Millennial consumers. This led to the inclusion of Blue Raspberry in the HI-CHEW® Fantasy Mix, along with Blue Hawaii and Rainbow Sherbet. The Blue Raspberry Stick is the first introduction to the brand's classic stick format since Sweet & Sour Watermelon in 2020.

"HI-CHEW® is constantly seeking ways to expand our flavor offerings as well as the format of our current product portfolio," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "With its unique flavor profiles, Fantasy Mix was one of the most innovative products we've introduced to consumers and has since stood out in retailers with its whimsical packaging. Our stick offerings hold some of our most popular flavors, and we're thrilled that Blue Raspberry has joined the roster."

The HI-CHEW® Blue Raspberry Stick is currently available for purchase on HI-CHEW.com. To learn more about HI-CHEW®, visit HI-CHEW.com , like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram ( @HICHEWUSA ) and TikTok ( @HICHEWUSA ).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFT™, and Chargel™ in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW® having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW®:

Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW®. The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW® has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW® is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW® sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, Sweet & Sour Watermelon, and new Blue Raspberry. HI-CHEW® also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix, Reduced Sugar, and new Dessert Mix. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, Infrusions Orchard Mix, and new Dessert Mix. HI-CHEW® Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry flavors. The newly launched HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour reimagine the brand's iconic chewlets in a new gummy form. HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW® won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

SOURCE HI-CHEW