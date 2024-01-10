HI-CHEW® Launches Direct-to-Consumer E-Commerce Platform

The new site provides a one-stop shopping experience for consumers

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEW® , the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy, has launched a new direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform for candy fanatics to purchase their favorite HI-CHEW® flavors all in one place. Now brand fans can easily get their hands on a wider variety of HI-CHEW® products with just one click.

As a one-stop shop for all things HI-CHEW®, the platform features a vast selection of flavor offerings to purchase directly, including Stand Up Pouches, Peg Bags, and Sticks. The simple interface allows users to filter to their desired palate and select their product and flavor type. What's more, the new site holds a "Find Your Flavor Quiz" for both new and established fans alike to discover the flavor most similar to their preferences.

"Consumer experience has been our first priority. Over the years, we have been hearing from our brand fanatics on their desire to purchase all HI-CHEW® product lineup with the tap of their fingers," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "We're excited to launch this e-commerce platform to connect more directly with our brand fans, and to meet the growing demand for a dedicated HI-CHEW® shopping experience"

In tandem with the launch of the new e-commerce platform, HI-CHEW® is introducing a rewards program. By earning points from qualifying purchases, participating fans will have the chance to redeem rewards for HI-CHEW® products and exclusive merchandise. Brand fans can sign up for a rewards account at no cost and receive a free HI-CHEW® keychain with their first order of more than $15.

The new e-commerce platform is now active on HI-CHEW.com . Consumers can purchase classics, such as the Original Mix bags and a variety of Stick flavors, to the newest launches, such as HI-CHEW Bites, with the ease of online shopping. To learn more, visit https://www.hi-chew.com/collections/all .

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFT™, and Chargel™ in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW® having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW®:

Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW®. The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW® has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW® is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW® sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW® also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix, and new Reduced Sugar. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, and Infrusions Orchard Mix. The all-new HI-CHEW® Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry flavors. HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW® won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

