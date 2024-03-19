HI-CHEW® Launches Playful New Easter Campaign: "Save a (Chocolate) Bunny, Eat HI-CHEW®"

Brand fans can participate through an online pledge and NYC activation for a chance to win limited-edition HI-CHEW® Bites Easter Eggs and exclusive merchandise

IRVINE, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the candy-centric holiday, HI-CHEW ®, the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy, is launching the "Save a (Chocolate) Bunny, Eat HI-CHEW®" campaign, inviting brand fans and consumers alike to choose HI-CHEW's world of fruity, chewy flavor this Easter.

This tongue-in-cheek campaign playfully challenges the traditional chocolate bunny craze during the Easter holiday, urging candy lovers to explore an equally (if not more) delicious alternative: HI-CHEW's newest seasonal product, the HI-CHEW® Bites Easter Egg. Inside the colorful egg, consumers will find two bags of HI-CHEW® Bites, which offer unwrapped chewlets in three of the brand's most beloved flavors: Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry.

Through the launch of the fun-loving "Save a (Chocolate) Bunny, Eat HI-CHEW®" campaign, consumers can show their support by signing the online pledge to save countless chocolate bunnies this season. Up to 1,000 lucky consumers who sign this pledge will win HI-CHEW® Bites Easter Eggs and limited edition campaign merchandise. To learn more on how to join the movement, visit hi-chew.com/easter . Winners will be selected on Monday, March 25th, and will receive an email confirmation announcing their sweet victory along with instructions on how to claim their prize.

To kick off this campaign, today HI-CHEW® is hitting the streets of New York City to spread Easter joy in a truly egg-cellent way. For one day only, New Yorkers will find HI-CHEW® Easter Bunnies scattered throughout popular Manhattan neighborhoods handing out classic Easter eggs filled with HI-CHEW's iconic pillow packs. New Yorkers who sign the "Save the (Chocolate) Bunnies, Eat HI-CHEW®" pledge on-site will be rewarded with a free HI-CHEW® Bites Easter Egg. Catch the HI-CHEW® Easter Bunnies roaming throughout the city today only, Tuesday March 19th, between 9am ET - 11am ET and 12pm ET - 3pm ET at the following locations:

Soho (Corner of Prince St and Crosby)

(Corner of Prince St and Crosby) Washington Square Park (Corner of 5th Ave and Washington Sq N)

(Corner of 5th Ave and Washington Sq N) Midtown (Corner of 5th Ave and W 33rd St)

"From baskets full of delicious treats to Easter egg hunts that keep kids engaged, the Easter holiday is all about joy and spending time with loved ones," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "Our new 'Save a (Chocolate) Bunny, Eat HI-CHEW®' campaign is intended to encourage even more family fun this season, by giving consumers and brand fans a unique way to engage with HI-CHEW® and our exciting new product offerings."

To sign the "Save a (Chocolate) Bunny, Eat HI-CHEW®" pledge and enter to win exclusive HI-CHEW® candy and merchandise, please visit hichew.com/easter.

HI-CHEW® contains no colors from synthetic sources and is gluten-free. The HI-CHEW® Bites Easter Egg is available for purchase on HI-CHEW.com as well as in select retailers nationwide. To learn more about HI-CHEW® and purchase your favorite products, please visit us online at HI-CHEW.com , like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA) and TikTok (@HICHEWUSA) .

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFT™, and Chargel™ in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW® having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW®:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW® has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW® is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW® sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW® also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix, Reduced Sugar and new Dessert Mix. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, Infrusions Orchard Mix, and new Dessert Mix. The all-new HI-CHEW® Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry flavors. HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW® won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

