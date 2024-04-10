Sloomoo Institute and HI-CHEW® Partner to Create a New Sensory Experience

Visitors will be immersed in a flavor-inspired world of sensory fun both in-venue and at home

IRVINE, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HI-CHEW® , the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy brand and Sloomoo Institute, the immersive museum based on play, #satisfying and slime, proudly announce a new collaboration blending in-person experiences and a custom collection of HI-CHEW® inspired slime. Through this partnership, Sloomoo and HI-CHEW® will be delivering joy and satisfaction while also providing an over-the-top sensory journey in the venue and at-home.

Sloomoo Institute and HI-CHEW® collaborate to create in-person sensory experiences and a custom collection of HI-CHEW® inspired slime.

Inspired by HI-CHEW's most coveted flavors, the custom Sloomoo x HI-CHEW® slime collection transports the burst of fruity flavor from HI-CHEW's chewlets into Sloomoo's beloved slime. As Sloomoo Institute enthralls guests in a transformative, slime-filled world via touch, sound, scent, and sight, this HI-CHEW® integrated collaboration complements the Sloomoo sensory experience by bringing taste into the mix; it's a full mind-body connection for all ages, delighting not just kids, but the kid in all of us.

Launching today and continuing through the end of the year, the multifaceted collaboration introduces market-specific slime creations unique to each of Sloomoo's four locations and a multi-flavor pack via eCommerce, in addition to the below elements:

Sloomoo x HI-CHEW ® Custom Slime:

In-Venue Retail ($16) : Guests can pick up the custom Sloomoo x HI-CHEW® slime in a scent and variation specific to the city. Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase HI-CHEW's standout product offerings including a variety of new and fan-favorite flavors such as Dessert Mix, Fantasy Mix, Original Mix and more. Atlanta : HI-CHEW® Peach Infrusions inspired by the Infrusions Orchard Mix Chicago : HI-CHEW® Tropical Pineapple inspired by the Tropical Mix Houston : HI-CHEW® Sweet & Sour Watermelon inspired by the Sweet & Sour Mix and Watermelon Stick New York City : HI-CHEW® Strawberry Ice Cream inspired by the new Dessert Mix E-commerce Offering ($12) : The Sloomoo x HI-CHEW® exclusive slime products will be available on Sloomoo's online shop in a sampler tube featuring 1 oz versions of all four custom slime offerings.

Interactive Experiences: Sloomoo x HI-CHEW ® Vats: Guests in each market will be able to dip their hands into a five gallon slime vat filled with the market-specific custom, hand-crafted artisanal slime inspired by HI-CHEW's candy flavors. DIY Bar: Each Sloomoo Institute ticket includes a custom 8 oz slime made at the DIY bar. When selecting slime texture, color, and fragrance at the "V.I.B.E.S." bar, guests will have the option to choose the exclusive market-specific HI-CHEW® fragrance!



"HI-CHEW® was our favorite candy growing up and slime was our favorite toy. It makes perfect sense to blend the memories of flavor and joy of our childhood together in such a playful way," say Co-Founders Karen Robinovitz and Sara Schiller.

"HI-CHEW® is dedicated to providing a world of flavor for brand fans and consumers alike with our many product and flavor varieties," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), Chief Representative for the USA & President, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "Through our partnership with Sloomoo Institute, we're excited by the opportunity to bring an immersive and unique experience to consumers across the country that goes far beyond taste, and instead provides a full sensory experience."

To learn more about HI-CHEW® and to see where you can purchase your favorite products, please visit us online at HI-CHEW.com , like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram (@HICHEWUSA) and TikTok (@HICHEWUSA) . To learn more about Sloomoo Institute, please visit sloomooinstitute.com or check us out on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook @SloomooInstitute.

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFT™, and Chargel™ in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW® having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW®:

Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW®. The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW® has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW® is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW® sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW® also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix, Reduced Sugar, and new Dessert Mix. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, Infrusions Orchard Mix, and new Dessert Mix. HI-CHEW® Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry flavors. HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW® won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

About Sloomoo

Sloomoo co-founders Karen Robinovitz and Sara Schiller launched the Sloomoo Institute universe in October of 2019 to bring the magic of slime and sensory play to the world through both in-person experiences and dozens of satisfying slime products. In an increasingly lonely and digital world, the Sloomoo experience takes you to a place of true connection with yourself and with others. The Sloomoo Institute taps into the much-needed zeitgeist of analog experiences that reconnect us to our senses, immersing you in a transformative, slime-filled world via touch, sound, scent, and sight at their venues in New York City, Atlanta, Chicago and the newest location: Houston. For more information, please visit sloomooinsitute.com.

SOURCE HI-CHEW