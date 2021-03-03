HI-CHEW™ Plus Fruit Introduces Two New Unique Flavor Pairings with Real Fruit Pieces

HI-CHEW TM enthusiasts and consumers alike loved the addition of real fruit pieces incorporated into the classic chewy candy when Plus Fruit first came to market in 2017. Since then, HI-CHEW TM has reimagined the Plus Fruit flavor offerings to bring a new and vibrant experience for consumers with Orange & Tangerine and Red Apple & Strawberry. Each chew contains two unique flavors combined into one taste explosion that lasts through the final bite. Plus Fruit delivers the true-to-fruit flavor you love from the brand, with real fruit pieces that create the ultimate fruit-forward candy adventure.

Orange & Tangerine brings out a burst of tang and sweetness, just like the taste of your favorite citrus fruits. The chewlet mimics the fresh flavor and bold orange color, with sparks of brightness.

brings out a burst of tang and sweetness, just like the taste of your favorite citrus fruits. The chewlet mimics the fresh flavor and bold orange color, with sparks of brightness. Red Apple & Strawberry incorporates the fruity, sweet, and juicy flavor that both red apple and strawberry are known for. These seasonal fruits come together and deliver a refreshing depth of flavor in each bite.

"Plus Fruit is such an exciting product offering for HI-CHEW, and we are thrilled to bring it back to the market in a new and unique way for our brand fans," said Tatsuya Takamiya, Chief Marketing Officer of Morinaga America, Inc."Tapping into consumers' continued interest for two fruit flavors in one, Plus Fruit seamlessly blends two delicious flavor offerings with the added fun of real fruit pieces, making the HI-CHEW experience even more fulfilling."

Since the parent company of Morinaga America, Inc., Morinaga & Co., first launched HI-CHEW™ in 1975, the candy has been created in over 200 flavors. Driven by flavor innovation and experimentation, the research and development team continues to bring fruit flavors to life through each chew. The new flavors provide an exciting mix of sensationally vibrant tastes with the addition of real fruit pieces to enjoy all year long. As the American palate expands and global cuisine becomes more widely appreciated, there's opportunity to introduce even more distinct flavors to the U.S. market. With nearly 1 billion pieces of HI-CHEW™ enjoyed each year, consumers can't get enough of the fruity-chewy candy brand.

HI-CHEWTM Plus Fruit is offered in a 3-ounce peg bag for a suggested retail price of $2.59 (varies per market). HI-CHEWTM Plus Fruit is available for purchase at various retailers nationwide and online at HI-CHEW.com. To learn more about HI-CHEW™, please like us on Facebook , and follow us on Instagram ( @HICHEWUSA ) and Twitter ( @HICHEW ).

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™ in the United States. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

About HI-CHEWTM:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in the following flavors: Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW™ also offers a Tropical Mix with Kiwi, Mango, and Pineapple, a Superfruit Mix with Açaí, Kiwi and Dragon Fruit, a a Sweet & Sour Mix with Grapefruit, Lemon and Watermelon, a Fruit Combos Mix with Tropical Smoothie and Piña Colada and Soda Pop Mix with Cola and Ramune. HI-CHEW™ is made with concentrated fruit juices and is 100% free of gluten, cholesterol and synthetic colors. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW™ won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019.

SOURCE HI-CHEW