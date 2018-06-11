Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Announces Thermo-Rx® brand Senegalia Berlandieri Extract Clinical Study Results

Since the controversy with ephedrine began several years ago, companies have searched high and low to find an alternative ingredient for their weight loss products. Senegalia Berlandieri is not only such an alternative, but it may actually be superior to ephedra*. Thermo-Rx® is a unique proprietary plant extract derived from Senegalia Berlandieri. Hi-Tech's overseas supplier worked with Hi-Tech to isolate four active ingredients from the plant. This highly purified plant extract is is standardized to 95% phenylethylamines. The four phenylethylamine alkaloids are chemically similar to ephedrine alkaloids. Phenylethylamine (PEA) is considered by chemists to be the top choice of all stimulants because it is structurally clean and because of its ability to elevate the mood and provide an overall sense of well-being. The alkaloid profile in Thermo-Rx® is unmatched by any other Senegalia species due to its phenylethylamine content, as well as numerous other alkaloids and amines. Thermo-Rx® brand Senegalia Berlandieri Extract is a state-of the-art weight loss ingredient proprietary to and manufactured by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals - where science never stands still™!

Phenylethylamine is a sympathomimetic amine found in the leaves of Senegalia Berlandieri. Phenylethylamine also naturally occurs in chocolate, and is responsible for its effects on mood, appetite, and sense of well-being. Phenylethylamine is probably the cleanest stimulant ever researched. Its ability to stimulate the central nervous system without causing a nervous feeling or the "jitters" is remarkable. Phenylethylamine acts on alpha-receptors in the brain, as do norepinephrine and ephedrine. It is also believed by chemists and scientists in the industry to cause the release of dopamine in the pleasure sensing areas of the brain.

With FDA's harsh stance on DMAA-containing supplements, the sale of dietary supplements containing Thermo-Rx® brand Senegalia Berlandieri Extract has increased dramatically. Hi-Tech has worked diligently over the past 2 years to ramp up raw material production as we continue to get major brands wanting to include this one-of-a-kind weight loss ingredient in their formulas. Hi-Tech has many other major brands launching Senegalia products in the next few months.

"The ability to increase our production of this amazing dietary supplement is an important development for men and women who struggle with being overweight and need help with weight management beyond diet and exercise," said Jared Wheat, Hi-Tech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We thank our entire team and the people who participated in our clinical trial programs for making this achievement possible." Hi-Tech expects Senegalia usage to grow, but recommends caution as many companies have tried to use inferior Senegalia extracts that are not backed by a clinical study nor contain the Phenylethylamine alkaloid profile necessary to boost the resting metabolic rate. " Senegalia Berlandieri is a lifesaver for the weight loss market and could not have come at a better time considering that more than a third of U.S. adults, 78.6 million, are overweight, according the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," said Wheat.

In the clinical study*, analysis indicated that there were no significant differences between groups in values of VO2 at baseline. However, Senegalia produced significantly greater values of VO2 at 1hr, 2hrs, and 3hrs post compared with Placebo and Caffeine displayed significantly greater values over Placebo at 1hr and 2hrs post (p's<0.05). The relative increase of VO2 with Senegalia at 1hr and 2hrs (12.0%, 9.3%) was slightly higher than caffeine (9.9%, 8.5%). At 3hrs post ingestion, VO2 with Caffeine reduced to 3.5% over baseline which was no longer significantly different than Placebo. In contrast at 3hrs post ingestion, Senegalia was still 12.5% over baseline and was significantly greater than Placebo (p<0.05).

These findings** indicate that Senegalia Berlandieri promotes significant increases in resting energy expenditure (12+%) still evident 3 hrs post ingestion with modest increases in hemodynamic measures (4-5% for HR, SBP). At this time, it is not known for what time period energy expenditure remains elevated.

In contrast, 300 mg caffeine produced similar (10%) increases in resting energy expenditure at 1hr post ingestion but values fell dramatically to 3.5% over resting values at 3 hrs post ingestion.

The differing responses of Senegalia Berlandieri and Caffeine support the established position that these two compounds exert distinctly different mechanisms.

The specific responses of Senegalia Berlandieri and Caffeine suggest that a combination of these compounds may provide effective enhancement of metabolic activity as part of a total weight loss program, without the potentially dangerous hemodynamic stresses associated with products primarily based on central nervous system stimulants.

Senegalia Berlandieri is found in Lipodrene® and other Hi-Tech weight loss products. The alkaloids from Senegalia Berlandieri are biologically similar to those found in ephedra and possess properties that are shared with ephedrine alkaloids. The most obvious similarity is that the Senegalia alkaloids, like the ephedra alkaloids, readily pass cross the blood brain barrier. This is because the structures of ephedrine and several of those in Senegalia, both possess the B-methyl substituent of the aliphatic side chain, which is characteristic of ephedrine and its congeners, thus further increasing lipophilicity. " Senegalia Berlandieri is just the answer the diet industry has been waiting on for years!" said Wheat.

Thermo-Rx® brand Senegalia Berlandieri Extract has been used for over a decade by Hi-Tech in many of their Diet & Energy products. Some of the Hi-Tech brands utilizing this Diet & Energy amazing ingredient are as follows: Lipodrene®, Fastin XR®, Fastin® Rapid Release, Black Widow®, Stimerex®-ES, and HydroxyElite® to name a few. Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals -- one of the industry's largest contract manufacturers -- produces many other top brands weight loss products that have utilized Thermo-Rx® successfully to build top diet products.

The Senegalia Berlandieri alkaloids produce extreme energy and promote a sense of well-being. In a recent published study*, these alkaloids produced a 12% increase in metabolic rate at the 3 hour mark. It was compared head-to-head with caffeine and caffeine only produced a 3.5% increase at the 3 hour mark. These results show Acacia is 400% greater at stimulating the metabolic rate than caffeine 3 hours after consumption. This was also 20% stronger than 30mg Ephedrine and 82% stronger than 10mg Ephedrine. If you are interested in trying a product with Thermo-Rx®, all of the Hi-Tech Diet & Energy aids will help you achieve your weight loss goals. "The products by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals are all manufactured with Thermo-Rx® brand Senegalia Berlandieri extract, and will help you lose weight and feel great! †" said Wheat.

