Hi3D V3.0, the First Commercially Available AI 3D Model with 2048³ Voxel Resolution, Launches with 48 Hours of Free Access for Everyone

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi3D, the all-in-one AI 3D creation platform, announces the launch of Hi3D V3.0, the first commercially available AI 3D model with 2048³ voxel resolution.

To let everyone experience Hi3D V3.0's high-fidelity capabilities, Hi3D is offering free access to V3.0 for 48 hours, from August 19, 2026 through August 20, 2026 at Hi3D, with annual plans at 70% off.

Three-Pronged Enhancement

High-Fidelity 2048³ Voxel-Level Resolution

At 2048³ voxel resolution, Hi3D V3.0 preserves intricate structures even at extreme zoom levels, for sharp details without the merging and smoothing found at lower resolutions.

The upgraded reconstruction lets Hi3D V3.0 build small, adjacent components separately without fusing, capture shallow engraving and surface relief, and build difficult structures like thin walls and unsupported overhangs.

Comprehensive Structural Integration

Hi3D V3.0's advanced spatial reasoning results in precise geometry and structural precision from every angle, including occluded areas and intersecting objects, achieving stable, supported structures in rear and side views.

An 8K-Resolution Texture Ceiling

Texture output increases to a maximum 8K resolution alongside Hi3D's self-developed UV completion algorithm. That means cleaner pattern edges, smoother color transitions, and finer ornamentation.

Hi3D also offers:

3D Model Maker : An all-in-one AI 3D platform for image-to-3D, texturing, model splitting, and multi-format export.

: An all-in-one AI 3D platform for image-to-3D, texturing, model splitting, and multi-format export. Image to 3D Model : Turn 2D images into detailed 3D models for games, design, art, and 3D printing.

: Turn 2D images into detailed 3D models for games, design, art, and 3D printing. AI Texturing : Generate production-ready textures for untextured 3D models.

: Generate production-ready textures for untextured 3D models. Split for 3D Printing: Split models into printable parts and add connectors for assembly.

Split models into printable parts and add connectors for assembly. Multicolor 3D Printing: Convert textured models into color regions for compatible multicolor printing.

A Comprehensive Upgrade to Cross-Industry Standards

Countless fields utilize high-resolution 3D assets — 3D printing, games and film, digital art, jewelry and fashion, industrial design, tourism and education, and more. Hi3D is solving more than a single step in one industry. By advancing modeling capability from multiple angles, it's lowering the barrier to high-quality 3D content across the board, bridging the gap between AI generation and final production.

48-Hour Launch Window

When: August 19, 2026 (00:00 UTC) – August 20, 2026 (24:00 UTC)

August 19, 2026 (00:00 UTC) – August 20, 2026 (24:00 UTC) Where: Hi3D

Offer: Free V3.0 access for 48 hours, plus 70% off annual plans

About Hi3D

Hi3D is an all-in-one AI 3D creation platform.

SOURCE Hi3D