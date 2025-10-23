Hibbett Joins Uber Eats for On-Demand Streetwear and Sneaker Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Hibbett, Inc. announced a new partnership bringing the omnichannel retailer's broad selection of athletic-inspired fashion, footwear and accessories to the Uber Eats platform. Beginning this week, consumers across the U.S. can shop from nearly 900 Hibbett locations nationwide, getting the latest sneakers, performance wear, and fan favorites delivered on demand or on schedule, right to their door.

Starting today, athletes, sneaker enthusiasts, and fans alike can browse and purchase everything from the latest sneaker releases, running shoes and lifestyle sneakers to workout apparel and streetwear directly through the Uber Eats app. As always, Uber One members enjoy added perks, including $0 Delivery Fees on eligible orders†.

A Win for Sneakerheads Everywhere

For more than 80 years, Hibbett has been a trusted destination for families, athletes and sneaker collectors—offering top brands, best-in-class service, and a deep connection to local communities. By joining Uber Eats, Hibbett is expanding its commitment to access and convenience, meeting customers where they are and getting gear to them fast.

"We're thrilled to share our new partnership with Uber Eats – a collaboration that reimagines what it means to shop locally," said Bill Quinn, CIO, Hibbett."By bringing together the agility and speed customers love from Uber Eats with the trusted Hibbett shopping experience, we're creating a new convenient way to shop for athletic-inspired fashion, the latest sneaker drops from brands like Nike and Jordan and much more. This initiative isn't just about faster delivery, it's about more access for our local communities."

Expanding Uber Eats' Retail Playbook

This partnership marks another milestone in Uber Eats' expansion beyond food, as the platform continues to grow its retail offerings and connect consumers with the everyday products they need. With Hibbett now available, Uber Eats is growing its brand as a one-stop destination for lifestyle, performance, and sport.

"As people gear up for the season ahead, we're excited to make Hibbett's iconic selection of footwear and apparel just a tap away," said Hashim Amin, Head of Retail for North America at Uber. "From sneakers to sportswear, Uber Eats is here to deliver what consumers need—fast."

How It Works

Shopping Hibbett on Uber Eats is simple:

Open the Uber Eats app and navigate to the "Retail" category. Select your local Hibbett store. Browse sneakers, apparel, and accessories. Add items to your cart, choose delivery time, and place your order. Track your order in real time as it makes its way to your door.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 61 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Uber Press Contact: [email protected]

About Hibbett, Inc.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1,000 specialty stores, located in 36 states nationwide. Marking its 80th anniversary in 2025, Hibbett continues to build on a legacy of convenient locations providing personalized customer service and bringing access to premium product, coveted footwear and apparel from top brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas and New Balance in underserved communities. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop Toe-2-Head fits and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.Hibbett.com or www.KidsHibbett.com. Hibbett is owned by JD Sports Fashion plc, a leading global omnichannel retailer of Sports Fashion brands. Follow us @HibbettOfficial on Instagram and X and @Hibbett on Facebook and TikTok.

Hibbett Press Contact: Wendy Yellin, [email protected]

