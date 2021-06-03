Hibob Continues on Growth Trajectory With Acquisition of Workplace Relationships Analytics Startup Cassiopeia

"We are thrilled to welcome Cassiopeia's forward-thinking team to Hibob," says Hibob Co-founder and CEO, Ronni Zehavi. "As we plan to leverage Cassiopeia's technology and embed it into our people analytics capabilities, we are giving our platform an advantage over other HR technologies, and helping our existing and future customers improve communication, collaboration, and work-life balance for their hybrid and remote teams."

According to a recent Cassiopeia survey about work from home, 77% of managers felt it was harder to manage their team remotely than it was in person. In the last year, most companies chose to transition to a remote or hybrid work model, creating new challenges for team leaders and managers in ensuring employees are engaged and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. With the use of Cassiopeia's technology, companies are given the tools to generate actionable data-backed insights and customized best practices at scale in order to improve team dynamics, collaboration, and work-life wellness, in accordance with applicable data privacy regulation. By using relationship analytics with Cassiopeia's technology, bob will provide insights into improving 1:1 communications, making meetings more efficient, improving collaboration within and between teams, tracking time spent on meetings vs. flow time, and much more. This feature will ultimately help companies in the US and globally, strengthen their culture while growing their business in the digital workplace.

"This past year has shown us that many companies lack the tools and insights needed to make sure everyone is engaged and feeling supported," says Cassiopeia Co-founder and CEO, Shiran Yaroslavsky. "HR technology is rapidly configuring to suit the needs of the modern workplace -- where people analytics is now crucial in supporting both strategic company decisions and relationship-building among dispersed, flexible teams," claims Yaroslavsky. "On behalf of the full Cassiopeia team, we're very excited to join Hibob and give thousands of companies the tools they need to maximize the employee experience in our increasingly digital world."

Cassiopeia's co-founders, Tomer Laszlo, Maayan Lahav, and Shiran Yaroslavsky will join Hibob. Shiran will join Hibob as VP of Product in the United States, and will be based in California to lead Hibob's product management in North America.

For more information, please visit Hibob.com/blog/cassiopeia-joins-hibob

About Hibob

Hibob was founded to modernize HR tech. Hibob's intuitive and data-driven platform, bob, was built for the way people work today: globally, remotely, and collaboratively. Since its launch in late 2015, Hibob has achieved consecutive triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth, and become the HRIS of choice for more than 1,300 modern, midsize fast-growing and multinational companies who understand that a powerful, agile HR tech suite is mission critical and a key driver of organizational success. Fast-growing companies across the globe such as Monzo, Etoro, Happy Socks, Gong, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia rely upon bob to help HR and managers connect, engage, develop and retain top talent. Learn more at www.hibob.com .

About Cassiopeia

With U.S. headquarters in San-Francisco, CA, Cassiopeia has helped managers lead teams effectively with data, providing actionable insights to improve team dynamics, communication, and work-life wellness. By connecting to team communication channels (Slack, Calendar, Zoom, Email, etc.), Cassiopeia's technology analyzes metadata and team relationship patterns to deliver insights. Cassiopeia's customers are primarily located in the US, UK, and Israel, and the company is backed by Techstars. In 2019, the company was announced as one of the most promising startups at Web Summit, the largest tech global conference.

