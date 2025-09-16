HiBob Launches Native US Payroll to Cut Complexity and Build Confidence for SMBs

AI-powered, compliance-ready, and built for growth, HiBob unveils an all-in-one payroll and benefits solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob , the company behind Bob, the modern people management platform, today announced the launch of its native US Payroll and Benefits Administration solution. Designed with transparency and employee wellbeing at its core, the new offering delivers a seamless, all-in-one experience that unifies payroll, benefits, and HR.

Unlike traditional back-office payroll systems, HiBob integrates payroll into the employee journey bringing clarity, trust, and convenience to HR, finance, and every individual in the organization.

Martin Lundström, VP, Head of Finance at Magma Math, an early adopter, said:

"With HiBob, payroll and people analytics are unified across our global teams. The platform scales effortlessly, delivers accuracy, and was the only tool our employees actively requested. Implementation was smooth, and HiBob has proven to be a reliable, customer-focused partner."

Payroll, Reimagined for People

The US Payroll and Benefits solution introduces:

AI-Powered Payslip Intelligence – Employees can query deductions, tax details, or changes in plain language through a built-in AI co-pilot, freeing payroll teams to focus on higher-value work.

– Employees can query deductions, tax details, or changes in plain language through a built-in AI co-pilot, freeing payroll teams to focus on higher-value work. Real-Time Analytics – Leaders gain instant, actionable insights from payroll and benefits data.

– Leaders gain instant, actionable insights from payroll and benefits data. Seamless HR-Finance Collaboration – A shared source of truth reduces errors, delays, and duplication.

– A shared source of truth reduces errors, delays, and duplication. Transparent Employee Experience – From onboarding to benefits selection to payday, the interface is intuitive, inclusive, and scalable.

"This is payroll reimagined," said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-Founder of HiBob. "We've built a system for people, not just payments giving employees confidence in their pay while helping organizations streamline HR and finance."

A New Standard for SMBs

Backed by Gusto Embedded Payroll's technology, HiBob delivers a modern solution built for today's workforce.

Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer at Sapient Insights Group, noted:

"Payroll is one of the most important yet least transparent processes in organizations. HiBob's employee-first design and embedded AI directly address SMB pain points, making payroll more accessible, accurate, and trusted."

With this launch, HiBob sets a new benchmark: payroll that empowers people, strengthens trust, and simplifies complexity for growing businesses.

About HiBob

HiBob is transforming how modern businesses manage their people with Bob—its award-winning, AI-powered HR platform. Designed for distributed workforces and fast-moving companies, Bob helps streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations. Over 4,400 companies worldwide trust Bob to improve employee engagement, simplify operations, and drive business growth. Learn more at www.hibob.com .

