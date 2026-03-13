GLENDORA, Calif., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric mobility brand Hiboy is making a bigger move into physical retail. The company's compact commuter e-bike, the Hiboy C1, is now appearing in select Costco warehouse locations across the United States, and members can currently find it.

For a brand that first built its reputation online, the Costco rollout signals a broader shift toward traditional retail shelves. It also puts the Hiboy C1 in front of a much wider audience of everyday riders who may be encountering electric bikes for the first time during a routine warehouse visit.

Hiboy C1 E-Bike Lands at Costco Stores with a 20% Discount

From Online Mobility Brand to Warehouse Aisles

Costco has become an increasingly interesting place to spot e-bikes lately. Alongside everything from bulk groceries to patio furniture, the warehouse giant has quietly expanded its selection of personal mobility products.

For Hiboy, getting a product onto those warehouse floors is no small feat. Costco is known for a tightly controlled product lineup, often carrying only a handful of models in each category. That means every item must pass internal evaluations around reliability, value, and customer demand.

The appearance of the Hiboy C1 suggests the retailer sees growing interest in affordable electric transportation, particularly bikes designed for short daily trips and city commuting.

Hiboy has been steadily expanding its retail footprint in recent years. In addition to Costco, the brand's scooters and e-bikes can also be found through national retailers like Best Buy and Walmart, signaling a shift from a purely digital brand toward broader mainstream distribution.

20% OFF: A Lower Entry Price for Costco Members

For Costco shoppers, the new listing also comes with a price advantage. The Hiboy C1 is currently offered with a 20% discount, bringing the commuter-focused e-bike into a price range that's attractive for riders curious about trying electric transportation without committing to a high-end model.

That combination, warehouse availability plus a reduced price, is often how many first-time riders end up purchasing their first e-bike.

And unlike online orders, warehouse availability means some customers may be able to pick one up and ride it home the same day.

The Hiboy C1: A Compact City Commuter

Positioned as an everyday commuter bike, the Hiboy C1 focuses on practical urban riding rather than high-performance specs.

The bike features a minimalist step-through design with a streamlined one-piece frame and internally routed wiring. The integrated construction removes visible weld seams, giving the bike a cleaner appearance compared to many entry-level commuter models.

Key features include:

Suspension: Front suspension fork for smoother city riding

Front suspension fork for smoother city riding Lighting: Integrated headlight for improved visibility

Integrated headlight for improved visibility Riding Modes: Pure electric, pedal assist, and standard bicycle mode

The setup makes the Hiboy C1 suitable for short urban commutes, neighborhood rides, and quick errands, exactly the kind of trips where many riders are starting to swap cars for lighter electric mobility.

Why Warehouse Retail Still Matters for E-Bikes

While many e-bike brands grow primarily through online channels, physical retail remains an important way for new riders to discover and experience e-bikes. Seeing a bike in person, and knowing it comes from a retailer with a well-known return policy, can make customers more comfortable making the jump to electric transportation.

For Costco, adding more personal mobility products also reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior. E-bikes and electric scooters have become increasingly common in cities as commuters look for alternatives to traffic, parking costs, and rising fuel prices. Affordable, entry-level commuter bikes like the Hiboy C1 are often where that transition begins.

Looking Ahead

Hiboy's arrival in Costco stores may be just the beginning of a deeper retail partnership. As interest in electric transportation continues to grow, warehouse retailers and big-box chains are becoming an important gateway for bringing e-bikes to a broader audience.

For now, Costco members browsing the warehouse aisles may notice something new parked between the seasonal displays and sporting goods section: a compact commuter e-bike designed to make everyday trips a little easier.

And with a 20% member discount attached, the Hiboy C1 could end up being one of the more accessible entry points into electric riding yet.

About Hiboy

Hiboy is a personal mobility brand in North America known for its reliable and accessible electric scooters and e-bikes. The company focuses on developing practical short-distance transportation solutions that prioritize safety, durability, and everyday usability. .

Guided by its slogan, "Begin the Joyride," Hiboy is committed to delivering dependable and cost-effective products that make everyday transportation more enjoyable and sustainable, helping riders embrace smarter, greener mobility.

