Hiboy Elevates the 2026 TITAN and TITAN Pro Off-Road Electric Scooters With High-Performance Bosch Motors

GLENDORA, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the electric mobility industry continues to evolve, riders are no longer focused solely on speed or range. Reliability, ride comfort, and long-term durability have become just as important. Recognizing this shift, Hiboy has announced a major upgrade for 2026: the integration of high-performance Bosch motors into its flagship off-road models, the TITAN and TITAN PRO.

Hiboy TITAN Pro Off-Road Electric Scooter

This collaboration with Bosch marks an important step in Hiboy's evolution toward premium engineering and structural innovation. It also reflects a strategic commitment to working with globally trusted technology partners to deliver higher standards of performance, safety, and long-term value.

TITAN PRO: Flagship Performance

At the top of the lineup, the TITAN PRO pairs structural innovation with award-winning design and high-output performance.

Highlights:

Red Dot Design Award winner

Dual 2400W peak Bosch motors

World's first zero-welded off-road frame

Front and rear suspension system

Up to 80 miles of range

Top speed up to 33 MPH when fully charged, with a typical maximum of around 31 MPH

The dual Bosch motors deliver strong torque, smooth acceleration, and sustained hill-climbing power, making the TITAN PRO ideal for demanding riders and long-distance travel.

The TITAN Series: Built for Strength, Designed for Real Terrain

The Hiboy TITAN series redefines off-road electric scooters with true structural innovation.

Unlike traditional models that rely on welded frames, the TITAN features the world's first zero-welded frame in its category. By eliminating weld points, the design delivers greater rigidity, long-term durability, and a clean industrial look.

Key Features:

Zero-welded frame for superior structural strength and enhanced durability

C-type Mantis Arm front suspension for advanced shock absorption

Dual front and rear suspension for stable off-road control

Wide deck for improved stance and comfort

Eagle Eye spotlight system for powerful nighttime visibility

Built for mechanical strength and rider confidence, the TITAN performs seamlessly across city streets, gravel paths, and mixed terrain.

Why the Bosch Motor Makes the TITAN Series Even More Powerful

Bosch is globally recognized as a leader in electric drive systems, with decades of experience in e-bikes, electric vehicles, and advanced mobility technologies. By partnering with Bosch, Hiboy aligns itself with an engineering philosophy rooted in precision, efficiency, and reliability.

For Hiboy, the decision to integrate Bosch motors reflects a shared commitment: delivering electric scooters that perform consistently in real-world conditions, not just in laboratory testing environments.

This collaboration strengthens core performance elements such as:

Smooth and predictable power delivery

Optimized energy efficiency

Improved thermal management

Long-term durability under sustained load

By combining Bosch motor systems with the TITAN series' zero-welded structural platform, Hiboy reinforces both mechanical strength and intelligent power control in a single product ecosystem.

Why Bosch Integration Matters for Riders

In high-performance electric scooters, motor systems influence far more than raw speed. Torque precision, efficiency, and heat control directly impact:

Riding stability

Battery utilization

Long-distance performance

Overall lifespan of the scooter

With Bosch integration, the 2026 TITAN and TITAN PRO models are designed to deliver refined power output that feels controlled, stable, and dependable, especially on steep inclines, long-range commutes, and off-road riding.

Hiboy × Bosch: A Long-Term Strategic Partnership

As a leader in the e-scooter market, Hiboy is committed to premium engineering and long-term performance. Its partnership with Bosch reflects a shift from surface-level features to the core systems that truly define durability, control, and ownership experience.

The TITAN series embodies this evolution, combining Bosch's advanced motor technology with Hiboy's zero-welded frame design, award-winning aesthetics, and refined suspension architecture. Rather than chasing trends, Hiboy is building a performance-driven platform rooted in structural innovation and collaboration with globally trusted technology leaders.

Looking ahead, Bosch motor integration will expand beyond the TITAN series, reinforcing Hiboy's mission to make premium core components standard across its lineup and to set a higher benchmark for long-term performance in modern mobility.

About Hiboy

Hiboy is a well-known urban mobility brand in North America, recognized for its high-performance electric scooters and bikes. As a recognized high-tech enterprise, Hiboy focuses on the research, development, and production of innovative short-distance commuting solutions, backed by strong engineering, strict quality control, and a reliable sales network.

Guided by its slogan, "Begin the Joyride," Hiboy is committed to delivering dependable, cost-effective products that make everyday transportation more enjoyable and sustainable, helping riders embrace smarter, greener mobility.

SOURCE Hiboy