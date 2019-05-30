Hicks Thomas Lawyer Selected to Top 40 Under 40 by National Trial Lawyers

HOUSTON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP commercial litigator Leah Graham has been named to the Top 40 under 40 roster of Texas civil plaintiff trial lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers, a professional organization with invitation-only membership.

Awarded exclusively to civil plaintiff and/or criminal defense attorneys, the Top 40 under 40 honor is bestowed upon the most qualified lawyers in each state.

"Our firm is privileged to have talented young lawyers such as Leah," said Hicks Thomas founder John Thomas. "Only a select few of the most qualified attorneys earn this type of national honor."

Ms. Graham, a senior counsel at the firm, handles business litigation, oil & gas litigation, commercial arbitration, securities litigation, trade secret cases, labor and employment disputes, construction litigation, and appellate practice.

Selection to the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 under 40 is based on a multiphase process that includes peer nominations and third-party research. The attorneys who earn recognition are those who exemplify "superior qualifications, trial results and leadership as a young lawyer under 40." To learn more, visit: http://thenationaltriallawyers.org/.

Ms. Graham earned her law degree from Baylor Law School and was the recipient of numerous mock trial and moot court awards, including earning the title of National Mock Trial Champion in the 2012 National Institute of Trial Advocacy (NITA) Tournament of Champions. Her undergraduate degree is from the University of Oklahoma.

Earlier this year, she was recognized among the top 2.5 percent of Texas attorneys named to the 2019 Texas Rising Stars list of top young lawyers. This was her second year in a row to make the list.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

SOURCE Hicks Thomas LLP

