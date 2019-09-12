Hicks Thomas Lawyers Selected Again Among Best in Texas for Business Litigation, Appellate

Super Lawyers recognizes firm partner and co-founder John B. Thomas, along with Mr. Harrison, Stewart Hoffer, Gregg Laswell, Stephen Loftin, Paul L. Mitchell, Allen Rustay and Jay Old for their business litigation practices, with Mr. Old earning honors specifically for his civil litigation defense work. Stephen Barrick is recognized for his appellate practice.

Just last month, six partners were recognized in the annual Best Lawyers in America guide, another peer-review ranking service.

Hicks Thomas is one of Houston's premier litigation boutiques, led by a group of veteran trial lawyers with extensive experience in a broad range of industries and practice areas, including construction, energy, environmental, insurance, and trade secrets. While based in Texas, the firm handles client matters all across the country. Hicks Thomas is committed to providing a superior value to clients facing the significant costs and uncertainty inherent in complex litigation.

Super Lawyers, owned by Thomson Reuters, makes its selections based on a patented multiphase process that combines peer nominations and evaluations with third-party research. The 2019 Texas list will be published in the October issues of Super Lawyers and Texas Monthly magazines. For a full list visit www.superlawyers.com.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

SOURCE Hicks Thomas LLP

Related Links

https://www.hicks-thomas.com

