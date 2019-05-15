Hicks Thomas Trial Lawyer Robin Harrison Earns 2019 Chambers Honors

HOUSTON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer Robin L. Harrison of Houston-based commercial litigation firm Hicks Thomas LLP has earned recognition in the 2019 Chambers USA guide to the nation's leading lawyers.

Mr. Harrison is ranked among Texas' best for his general commercial litigation skills. The Chambers guide, heavily reliant on client and peer input, is considered one of the most prestigious among business lawyers.

"Robin Harrison skillfully handles a broad range of commercial disputes," the 2019 reviewers wrote in the annual guide. "An impressed client regards him 'as the quintessential commercial litigator,' adding that he is 'thorough, detailed and an intelligent lawyer.' "

Mr. Harrison's track record spans more than 35 years of representing clients in construction, oil and gas, banking and investments, professional liability, technology and real estate disputes. He is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and represents both plaintiffs and defendants.

Mr. Harrison also has been listed every year since 2015 in The Best Lawyers in America guide for commercial and oil and gas litigation. And since 2004, he has made the annual listing of top Texas lawyers in Thomson Reuters' Super Lawyers magazine.

Lawyer guides produced by the London-based Chambers & Partners involve intense research, a careful review of case work and extensive interviews with attorneys and clients. To learn more about Mr. Harrison and Chambers, visit https://chambers.com/profile/individual/374827?publicationTypeId=5

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation with offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont and Amarillo, Texas, and Sacramento, California. The firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.

