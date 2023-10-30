Hiconics Debuts Integrated Residential Energy Solutions in Europe

KORTRIJK, Belgium, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiconics Eco-Energy Drive Technology ("Hiconics", SHE300048), a green energy brand under Midea Industrial Technology, debuts its HiEnergy Series Residential Energy Storage System at the Kortrijk Solar Solutions Exhibition in Belgium, which took place from October 25–26, 2023. Operating under the slogan "Unveiling the Beauty of HiEnergy", the HiEnergy Series is poised to redefine standards in home energy storage solutions.

Hiconics Debuts Integrated Residential Energy Solutions in Europe at the Kortrijk Solar Solutions Exhibition 2023 in Belgium.
Unlike other brands that focus on single-product offerings, Hiconics showcased a well-rounded portfolio that includes its HiEnergy, MINERGY, and WISDOM series. The HiEnergy and MINERGY series, in particular, offer both single-phase and three-phase solutions, tailored to meet diverse household energy storage needs across Europe. These cutting-edge systems enable homeowners to achieve electrical independence by providing multiple working modes that cater to a wide array of energy requirements.

Safety, convenience, and intelligence are core tenets of Hiconics' design philosophy. The HiEnergy Series incorporates aerosol explosion-proof technology, a built-in temperature control system, and an IP65 rating, thereby ensuring sufficient waterproofing and dust-proofing for outdoor installations. Further adding to its appeal, the series is pre-wired, which minimizes risks associated with conventional wiring, and can often be installed in as little as 30 minutes due to its modular design.

Among the innovations on show, the company is particularly proud of the WISDOM Series, designed predominantly for low-temperature areas requiring higher protection. Covering a broad range up to 69 kWh, this three-phase residential energy storage solution is aimed at maximizing energy independence for homeowners, making it a vital part of Midea Hiconics' comprehensive offerings.

Complementing these features is an advanced energy management system powered by artificial intelligence. As consumers increasingly seek more sustainable and convenient lifestyles,  Hiconics' new HiEnergy and WISDOM series come equipped with an Energy Management App. Utilizing AI algorithms, the app offers multi-dimensional, real-time analysis of various environmental, load, and energy factors, thereby enabling dynamic customization of household energy strategies based on individual user goals.

Founded in 2003 and publicly listed in 2010, Hiconics joined the Midea Group in 2020. As a pivotal player in Midea Group's green energy endeavors, the company has a comprehensive portfolio that spans residential energy storage, VFDs, and distributed photovoltaic power stations. Midea Group itself, with 55 years of development, has evolved into a global technology conglomerate specializing in intelligent home appliances, industrial technology, building technology, robotics, and automation. In 2023, Midea Group was ranked 278th on the Fortune Global 500 and 36th on Brand Finance's list of Global Tech 100.

About Hiconics

Hiconics, established in 2003, was public listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under "Hiconics" (SHE300048). In same year, it is officially incorporated into the Midea Group. Currently, as the leading entity in the green energy sector of its parent group, Hiconics has a broad presence in household, industrial, and commercial sectors, with its operations spanning across residential energy storage, VFDs, and distributed photovoltaic power stations.

