Hidden Leaf Baja Opens as Premier Location for Wellness Retreats

TODOS SANTOS, Mexico, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Leaf Baja, a luxurious estate located in the picturesque town of Todos Santos in Baja California Sur, Mexico, is now available for practitioners to host their own wellness retreats and experiences.

This architectural gem with four-bedrooms, six-bathrooms, and four en suite bell glamping tents sits on two acres of peaceful gardens surrounded by serene views of the mountains and Pacific Ocean; accommodations for up to thirteen guests makes this the perfect location for retreats. This desert sanctuary provides a tranquil setting for practitioners and retreat goers to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and focus exclusively on their well-being.

Retreat leaders will enjoy:

A luxury desert home oasis and amenities

Full, private access to the estate

Dedicated concierge

Private on-site gourmet chef

Transportation support

Local wellness community access and guidance

"We are incredibly excited to open up Hidden Leaf Baja to practitioners who are looking to create their own bespoke experience," says owner Katia Pierre-Louise. "The combination of our sublime setting, paired with the expertise of retreat leaders, promises an unforgettable and deeply nourishing experience for both leaders and retreat participants."

Encompassing both dedication and deep respect for the land, legacy and culture of the area, Hidden Leaf Baja values partnership with practitioners worldwide that share a holistic wellness philosophy rooted in healing, movement, and connection with others. We invite retreat leaders to share their gifts in the practices of breathwork, mindfulness and meditation, Eastern healing modalities, sound healing, plant medicines, psychedelic medicine journeys, and folk ceremonies.

In addition to a saltwater swimming pool and in ground spa, sunken fire pits, outdoor pavilion with lounging areas, a rooftop lounge and dining area, this retreat location is ideal for meditation in the gardens, workshops, on-site therapeutic massage, ceremonies, and movement in and around the property. This retreat destination is surrounded by natural areas and beaches that are unique to Baja California.

About Hidden Leaf Baja

A space for connection to self, to receive healing and wellness, and share in community. Hidden Leaf Baja is a sanctuary to gather, retreat and connect. Set on two acres amongst cardón cactus, yucca, the arid sand, and the adjacent sea, HLB welcomes guests in the local community and wellness practitioners worldwide. For more information, please visit https://hiddenleafbaja.com/retreats/

