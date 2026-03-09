Hidden Level Unveils Power in the Sky: A Next-Generation RF Detection Capability for Total Situational Awareness

Breakthrough technology provides ground-breaking RF detection capability that does not rely on a known emitter library

SYRACUSE, N.Y., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Level, today, announced the limited release of Power in the Sky, a next-generation detection capability that redefines how operators identify and respond to both recognized and previously unseen airborne threats.

Most RF detection systems identify and match signals against a library of known threats. As adversaries field increasingly advanced UAS and rapidly modify existing systems, the volume of unknown threats is growing. Hidden Level's Power in the Sky continuously monitors the RF environment, identifies novel threats, and immediately translates them into actionable kinematic tracks.

"The threat landscape has fundamentally changed," said Brad Garber, COO of Hidden Level. "Adversaries are deploying systems specifically designed to evade library-based detection. Power in the Sky was built for this reality, giving operators the ability to detect and respond to unknown threats before they gain the tactical advantage."

Power in the Sky is built directly into Hidden Level's Airspace Monitoring Service, with no additional equipment required. It integrates with optics and command-and-control systems and covers air, ground, and maritime environments delivering awareness that goes beyond traditional drone detection to address the full spectrum of emerging, non-standard threats.

"Power in the Sky highlights the flexibility of Hidden Level's mission-defined hardware," said Kevin May, VP of Product and Programs. "To deploy this capability there's no rip-and-replace and no new infrastructure. Our systems are built to evolve and deliver substantial new capability through software, extending performance while protecting customer investment."

Power in the Sky meets applicable spectrum, privacy, and cybersecurity regulations, and is designed for fixed, mobile, and expeditionary deployment.

