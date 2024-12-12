Hidden River Announces Investment in Seedbox Solution

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to support innovation and growth in the agricultural supply chain sector, Hidden River Strategic Capital ("Hidden River") has announced its investment in Seedbox Solution ("Seedbox" or the "Company"), a full-service provider of reusable packaging and fleet management solutions to the seed industry. Hidden River's investment, in partnership with Granite Creek Capital Partners and Everside Capital Partners, supported the management-led buyout of the Company's previous majority shareholder, while making available significant growth capital.

Seedbox was founded with the goal of making bulk, reusable seed boxes simpler, easier, and more affordable. The Company distributes its boxes globally while supporting seed producers locally with servicing operations throughout the Midwest. With its largest facilities in Good Hope, IL, and Shenandoah, IA, Seedbox is positioned to deeply integrate with its customers' supply chains. Co-founder and CEO Matt Dannenfeldt will continue to lead the business, along with the rest of the existing Seedbox management team.

"We are thrilled to support the Seedbox management team as they continue to drive efficiency and innovation throughout the seed industry supply chain," said Todd Morrissey, Co-Founder and Partner at Hidden River. "This transaction aligns perfectly with our investment strategy of providing flexible structured capital to strong businesses led by exceptional management teams. We see significant potential in Seedbox's capacity to innovate and streamline supply chain logistics within the agricultural sector."

"The investment from Hidden River positions us to invest in a variety of growth initiatives to better serve our customers, including expanding our seed box wash and repair business and growing our unified box rental/service," said Matt Dannenfeldt, Seedbox's Co-Founder and CEO. "We will also be able to expedite the introduction of cutting edge 'smart box' technology, allowing our customers to monitor seed product location, health, and status in real-time through the supply chain."

About Hidden River Strategic Capital:

Hidden River Strategic Capital invests $7.5 million to $25 million into U.S.-based businesses typically generating at least $10 million of revenues and $2 million of EBITDA. Hidden River provides structured capital through flexible, customized, and partnership-oriented debt and equity to support these management-owned businesses through their growth needs and strategic initiatives. The Fund invests in a variety of industries with a strong preference for unique, repeatable, and durable business models. For more information, please visit www.hiddenrivercap.com.

About Seedbox Solution:

Headquartered in Gurnee, IL, with operating sites in Good Hope, IL and Shenandoah, IA, Seedbox is a full-service provider of reusable packaging and fleet management solutions to the row crop seed industry with a focus on plastic seed boxes. With over 75 years of combined expertise in reusable packaging systems, Seedbox is focused on providing products and services that make using bulk plastic seed boxes simpler, easier, and more affordable. For more information, please visit www.seedboxsolution.com.

