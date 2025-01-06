Hidden River Invests in ServiceMaster Restore Franchisee

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden River Strategic Capital is pleased to announce its platform investment in Restoration Alliance, a leading franchisee within the ServiceMaster Restore franchise system. Hidden River partnered with existing management and Taurus Capital Partners to recapitalize the business and provide growth capital. Headquartered in Seattle-Tacoma, WA, Restoration Alliance (d/b/a ServiceMaster of Tacoma) provides residential and commercial disaster restoration services, including water mitigation, fire and smoke damage restoration, and related contents cleaning and storage.

Restoration Alliance has been owned and led by the Sorenson family for over 30 years. CEO Jeff Sorenson will continue in his current role while also overseeing the company's new growth initiatives as the business looks to expand from a regional leader to a national player in the disaster restoration industry. The continuity with the existing team and partnership approach of this transaction is emblematic of Hidden River's founder-friendly investment strategy.

Kevin Condon, Co-Founder and Partner at Hidden River, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: "Jeff and his team have built a great business with a reputation centered around high-quality service and operational excellence. We are excited to partner with Jeff as well as Taurus as we collectively grow the business through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion."

Sorenson echoed those sentiments, stating, "The approach taken by Hidden River and Taurus is markedly different – and rather refreshing – compared to alternative private equity options. It is more collaborative and relationship-based, which was important to me as I sought out partners who would appreciate and respect what we have built while also helping us expand on our successes."

With a history dating back over 65 years and over 800 franchised locations across 14 countries, ServiceMaster Restore is one of the largest and most reputable disaster restoration brands in the world. Griffin Gordon, Founder & CEO of Taurus Capital Partners, commented: "We are honored to be a part of the ServiceMaster Restore family and look forward to further growing the brand as we expand our operations across the country."

About Hidden River Strategic Capital

Hidden River Strategic Capital invests $5 million to $25 million into U.S.-based positive cash flow businesses typically generating at least $10 million of revenues. Hidden River provides flexible, customized, and partnership-oriented structured capital to support these management-owned businesses through their growth needs and strategic initiatives. The Fund invests in a variety of industries with a strong preference for unique, repeatable, and durable business models. For more information, please visit www.hiddenrivercap.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Graham Bachman

Managing Director, Head of Business Development

Hidden River Strategic Capital

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 484-453-3134

SOURCE Hidden River Strategic Capital