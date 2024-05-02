Hidden Road Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance with AICPA and ISAE3000 Standards

Attestation affirms Hidden Road's high security standards and effective controls governing handling of client data

LONDON, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Road, the global credit network for institutions, today announced that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. This attestation requires firms to undergo an extensive review of security controls such as logging & monitoring, access management, data protection, risk management and more.

"As soon as we achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance last April, we began the process to obtain SOC 2 Type 2 attestation, and we opted to attest to both AICPA and ISAE3000 standards in parallel," said Laine Litman, President of Hidden Road. "Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance reinforces the trust that Hidden Road has built among institutional market participants for strong security and controls, and validates our modern technology stack and workflows."

