Hidden Road signs with Trading Technologies to distribute TT® platform for multi-asset trading

CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform provider, today announced that it has partnered with Hidden Road, the global credit network for institutions, through Hidden Road Partners CIV US LLC, its futures commission merchant regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The move will enable Hidden Road clients to utilize the TT platform for trading across a broad range of asset classes and products, including traditional cleared derivatives as well as digital assets. TT is the first independent platform Hidden Road has made available to clients for cleared derivatives.

TT COO Justin Llewellyn-Jones said: "Like TT, Hidden Road is a fast-growing and trusted partner to institutional clients, and we're very pleased to make our platform available to its wide base of clearing and prime brokerage customers. Our expanded cross-asset coverage will give Hidden Road's prime brokerage clients the ability to trade a breadth of asset classes, products and global markets through TT."

"As Hidden Road continues to expand our product coverage – now including FX, cleared derivatives, OTC derivatives and synthetics, digital assets and more – offering our counterparties streamlined access to leading third-party technology is a logical extension of our strategy," remarked Michael Higgins, Global Head of Business Development at Hidden Road. "TT is recognized throughout the industry for its broad coverage and low latency, both of which align with Hidden Road's modern approach to quantitatively driven credit intermediation and multi-asset prime brokerage."

The TT platform is a global financial ecosystem for institutions and professional traders that offers end-to-end, cross-asset, interoperable solutions for managing the full lifecycle of derivatives, commodities, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and digital asset trading. The platform streamlines high-volume, real-time trade order entry, execution and workflow automation. Handling 2.2 billion transactions in 2023, the broker-neutral Software-as-as-Service (SaaS) solution provides connectivity to more than 100 global exchanges and liquidity venues. The platform's breadth and rapid scalability allows institutions to meet a full range of needs throughout their organizations, from order and execution management and algorithmic trading through to surveillance and risk management, analytics and data, infrastructure and hosting, and post-trade allocation.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies ( www.tradingtechnologies.com ) is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology platform provider to the global capital markets industry. The company's award-winning TT® platform connects to the world's major international exchanges and liquidity venues in listed derivatives alongside a growing number of asset classes, including fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies. The TT platform delivers advanced tools for trade execution and order management, market data solutions, analytics, trade surveillance, risk management, clearing, post-trade allocation and infrastructure services to the world's leading sell-side institutions, buy-side firms and exchanges. The company's blue-chip client base includes the Tier 1 banks as well as brokers, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. These firms rely on the TT ecosystem to manage their end-to-end trading operations. In addition, exchanges utilize TT's technology to deliver innovative solutions to their market participants. TT also strategically partners with technology companies to make their complementary offerings available to Trading Technologies' global client base through the TT ecosystem.

SOURCE Trading Technologies