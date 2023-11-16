Hidden Valley Ranch Drops Its Most Flavor-Serious Collab Ever

News provided by

Hidden Valley® Ranch

16 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

America's Favorite Ranch* Joins Forces with Itself

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To show the world just how serious they are about flavor, the makers of Hidden Valley® Ranch are collaborating with the only brand as serious about flavor as they are – Hidden Valley Ranch. Together with themselves, Hidden Valley Ranch is excited to announce their most exclusive, flavor-serious ranch to date: Double Ranch. Featuring double the herbs, double the spices, double the flavor and yes, even double the bottles!

Continue Reading
Hidden Valley Ranch Drops Its Most Flavor-Serious Collab Ever
Hidden Valley Ranch Drops Its Most Flavor-Serious Collab Ever

Hidden Valley Ranch seamlessly fused two bottles together to form the letter X, a letter known to signal collabs and "drop" culture. The much-anticipated release of Hidden Valley Ranch x Hidden Valley Ranch will launch nationwide on Saturday, November 18.   

"We love the excitement of drop culture and looked to bring that excitement to our ranch fans," said CC Ciafone, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "Our HVRxHVR collab shows just how serious we are about our ranch flavor. There's nothing ranchier than the double herbs, double spices, and the double ranch of this limited-edition release!"

Fans can purchase Double Ranch through a Snapchat lens beginning Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. ET. To purchase the product via Snapchat, Hidden Valley Ranch lovers can simply hold up the custom Snapchat lens to any "X" they come across and, when the app recognizes it, the Double Ranch bottle will appear on their screen with a convenient "Buy Now" feature for purchasing. Fans that do not have Snapchat can still head to hiddenvalley.com to try to get their hands on the exclusive drop. Lucky individuals who manage to secure one of the 222 available bottles will also receive a double ramekin for dipping and a reversible bucket hat for donning, all for just $44 while supplies last.

The limited-edition drop will debut at ComplexCon on Saturday, November 18, where attendees will be among the first to learn about the collab and how to order.

*Based on IRI unit sales data L52WE 8.20.23

To learn more about Hidden Valley Ranch, exclusive recipes and more, visit www.hiddenvalley.com.  

About Hidden Valley Ranch 

Hidden Valley® Ranch is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and was founded in 1954 by Steve Henson. Hidden Valley Ranch has unleashed America's favorite ranch* across all mealtime and snacking occasions, offering the bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch in many varieties and in more forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love. The Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix Shaker is perfect for bringing ranch flavor to weeknight dinners, Hidden Valley Homestyle Ranch Seasoning makes great-tasting restaurant ranch attainable at home, Hidden Valley Ranch Secret Sauce serves up restaurant inspired flavors at home and Plant Powered Hidden Valley Ranch is Dairy Free with the great taste you expect. Hidden Valley Ranch's products can be found in grocery retailers across the country.

CLX-B

Media Contact
Benjamin Owings
[email protected]

SOURCE Hidden Valley® Ranch

Also from this source

This Little Goat By Chef Stephanie Izard x Hidden Valley Ranch Announce Bold Collaboration

This Little Goat By Chef Stephanie Izard x Hidden Valley Ranch Announce Bold Collaboration

The makers of Hidden Valley® Ranch and This Little Goat, the brand created by award-winning Chef Stephanie Izard, have come together to introduce a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.