Hidden Valley Ranch Readies Fans For the Holidays With Release Of RanchNog and Themed Gifts

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is a time to come together and celebrate, and what's a celebration without Hidden Valley® Ranch? This year, the Hidden Valley Ranch Holiday Collection will be the talk of the season, whether you're looking for new travel gear when visiting family, themed gifts or a unique upgrade to a traditional drink.

Eggnog can be a controversial holiday staple, but a staple nonetheless, with Americans consuming more than 135 million pounds of eggnog every year. It's a true classic, just like Hidden Valley Ranch, and now fans can combine the two with the Limited-Edition Holiday RanchNog Kit. Created in partnership with mixologists Whiskey and Rosemary, this ranchified take on the iconic - sometimes polarizing drink - marries the creamy, slightly sweet elements of eggnog with the savory, cool and herby flavors of ranch.

In addition to RanchNog, there are themed gifts that will excite every type of ranch fan:

For jet setters: Hidden Valley Ranch Suitcase

For yoga gurus: Hidden Valley Ranch Yoga Lovers Kit

For the game night host: Hidden Valley Ranch Pizza Lovers Kit

For foodies: Hidden Valley Ranch Night Kit

"We have the perfect gift for all the ranch lovers on your list," said Deb Crandall, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. " A Hidden Valley Ranch gift box is a delicious way to add some flavor to their holiday season."

The RanchNog kit includes two glasses, a gold jigger, Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning packets and a recipe card to help you mix up this festive cocktail and sells for $50. The one-of-a-kind Hidden Valley Ranch suitcase sells for $300 to level up any upcoming travels. The Yoga Kit includes a yoga mat towel, hair ties, water bottle, water bottle stickers and a bottle of Hidden Valley Plant Powered Ranch and sells for $75. The Pizza Lovers Kit includes playing cards, toppling tower game, pizza cutter, pizza blanket, a water bottle, water bottle stickers and a bottle of Hidden Valley Original Ranch all for $110. The Ranch Night Kit includes over mitts, taco stands, picnic blanket, recipe book, utensil set, a water bottle, an 8 oz Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning Shaker and sells for $110.

All items are available for purchase at the Hidden Valley Ranch Shop, starting November 18 and while supplies last. In addition to the new holiday items, additional exclusive apparel offerings in the Hidden Valley Ranch Shop will be refreshed just in time for the holiday season. Costs exclude shipping and handling, which are calculated at checkout.

To learn more about Hidden Valley® Ranch, visit www.hiddenvalley.com and follow the brand on Twitter.

About Hidden Valley Ranch

Hidden Valley® Ranch is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and was founded in 1954 by Steve Henson. Hidden Valley Ranch has unleashed America's favorite ranch across all mealtime and snacking occasions, offering the bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch in many varieties and in more forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love. The Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix Shaker is perfect for brining ranch flavor to weeknight dinners, Hidden Valley Homestyle Ranch Seasoning makes great-tasting restaurant ranch attainable at home, Hidden Valley Ranch Ready-To-Eat Dips introduce a thick and creamy ranch to easily scoop with favorite snacks, and Hidden Valley Ranch Blasted Dipping Sauces bring bold flavor to enhance any food. Hidden Valley Ranch's products can be found in grocery retailers across the country.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 9,000 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2021 sales of $7.3 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® grilling products; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality CALM™, and NeoCell® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on the Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index and the 2021 Parity.org Best Places for Women to Advance list, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2021. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-B

For media inquiries:

Jordyn Volk

Current Global

[email protected]

SOURCE Hidden Valley® Ranch