Hidden Valley Ranch Unveils Flavor-Packed Holiday Cards

America's Favorite Ranch is giving the holiday card market a total upgrade with a limited-edition holiday card filled with Hidden Valley Ranch. The "Hidden" Hidden Valley Ranch Holiday Card Collection offers fans a delicious way to pour on some holiday cheer. Each card in this 8-pack collection comes with a hidden serving of zesty, creamy ranch dressing for recipients to enjoy. Move aside, bland, disposable cardstock and make room for fun, cheer and flavor!

"At Hidden Valley Ranch, we believe in making every moment special," said CC Ciafone, marketing director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "Our 'Hidden' Hidden Valley Ranch Holiday Card Collection is a delightful blend of tradition and taste, perfect for spreading joy and flavor this season."

Whether drizzling on your favorite pizza, wings or fries - or maybe trying it on a holiday side like mashed potatoes (no snowman required) - America's #1 Ranch has a place and flavor for your favorite holiday spreads.

Available on November 21 starting at 8am PT, ranch lovers can purchase an 8-pack of the "Hidden" Hidden Valley Ranch Holiday Card Collection for $18 by visiting https://www.hiddenvalley.com/ranch-shop-products/hidden-hidden-valley-ranch-holiday-card, while supplies last.

To learn more about Hidden Valley Ranch, exclusive recipes and more, visit www.hiddenvalley.com.

ABOUT HIDDEN VALLEY RANCH

Founded in 1954, Hidden Valley® Ranch is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and America's favorite ranch.*. Bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch and Hidden Valley Ranch Seasonings & Packets come in a variety of flavors and forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love across all mealtime and snacking occasions. Hidden Valley Ranch products, including Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning, Dressing & Dip Mix, Hidden Valley Restaurant-Style Ranch Dressing Recipe Mix, Plant Powered Hidden Valley Ranch Topping & Dressing and more, can be found in grocery retailers nationwide and online. Follow us! www.instagram.com/hidden.valley/ and www.tiktok.com/@hiddenvalleyranch. Learn more at HiddenValley.com.

* Based on IRI unit sales data L52WE 08/25/24 for Hidden Valley Original Ranch

