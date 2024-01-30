HiddenLayer Appoints Chloé Messdaghi as Head of Threat Intelligence

News provided by

HiddenLayer

30 Jan, 2024, 09:15 ET

Messdaghi Brings Proven Expertise and Diverse Background to Elevate Security Practices

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLayer, the leading security provider for artificial intelligence (AI) models and assets, has welcomed Chloé Messdaghi as its Head of Threat Intelligence. She is focused on sharing the latest Security for AI research, building bridges between ML developers, Security Researchers, Data Scientists, and the CISO communities, and driving growth of the Security for AI category through education.

Continue Reading
Chloe Messdaghi Brings Proven Expertise and Diverse Background to Elevate Security Practices
Chloe Messdaghi Brings Proven Expertise and Diverse Background to Elevate Security Practices

Messdaghi brings with her a proven track record of advising and developing solutions and strategies that have driven vast improvements in security teams. She has extensive knowledge of the industry, coming from multiple tenures in security-based roles, including within security for AI. With a background in politics, working for the Office of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and as a volunteer for the United Nations, Messdaghi brings a unique perspective to the job.

"We are thrilled to bring Chloé on to drive growth not only for HiddenLayer but the category as a whole," said Chris Sestito, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at HiddenLayer. "Her ability to tap into the MLOps community and drive growth will be invaluable to the HiddenLayer mission."

Messdaghi has won numerous awards during her career, including Cybersecurity Woman of the Year, Cybersecurity Advocate of the Year, and has been named a Power Player in the Cybersecurity industry by both SC Media's Women in IT Security and Business Insider. She serves as a board member for The Diana Initiative and is an Advisory Board Member for the Election Security Research Forum.

"I am incredibly excited to join HiddenLayer and expand my ability to truly impact the security for AI category," said Messdaghi. "With this new role, I will be able to accelerate AI/ML adoption in a proactive and sustainable way by interacting with the communities at every stage of the ML Ops Lifecycle."

Her research, op-eds, and commentary have been featured in numerous outlets, including Forbes, Business Insider, Bloomberg, and TechRepublic. She holds a bachelor's degree in international relations from the University of California at Davis and a MSc in Politics from the University of Edinburgh.

About HiddenLayer
HiddenLayer, a Gartner-recognized AI Application Security company, helps enterprises safeguard the machine learning models behind their most important products with a comprehensive security platform. Only HiddenLayer offers turnkey security for AI that does not add unnecessary complexity to models and does not require access to raw data and algorithms. Founded in March of 2022 by experienced security and ML professionals, HiddenLayer is based in Austin, Texas. For additional information, including product updates and the latest research reports, visit www.hiddenlayer.com.

Contacts
Hannah Williams
SutherlandGold for HiddenLayer
hiddenlayer@sutherlandgold.com

SOURCE HiddenLayer

Also from this source

HiddenLayer Launches Channel Partner Program to Secure AI and MLOps Lifecycle

HiddenLayer Launches Channel Partner Program to Secure AI and MLOps Lifecycle

HiddenLayer, the leading security provider for artificial intelligence (AI) models and assets, today announced a new partner program to empower...
HiddenLayer Partners with CVE Program as a Numbering Authority to Secure AI

HiddenLayer Partners with CVE Program as a Numbering Authority to Secure AI

HiddenLayer, the leading security provider for artificial intelligence (AI) models and assets, proudly announces its partnership with the Common...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.