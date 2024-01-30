HiddenLayer Appoints Chloé Messdaghi as Head of Threat Intelligence

Messdaghi Brings Proven Expertise and Diverse Background to Elevate Security Practices

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLayer , the leading security provider for artificial intelligence (AI) models and assets, has welcomed Chloé Messdaghi as its Head of Threat Intelligence. She is focused on sharing the latest Security for AI research, building bridges between ML developers, Security Researchers, Data Scientists, and the CISO communities, and driving growth of the Security for AI category through education.

Messdaghi brings with her a proven track record of advising and developing solutions and strategies that have driven vast improvements in security teams. She has extensive knowledge of the industry, coming from multiple tenures in security-based roles, including within security for AI. With a background in politics, working for the Office of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and as a volunteer for the United Nations, Messdaghi brings a unique perspective to the job.

"We are thrilled to bring Chloé on to drive growth not only for HiddenLayer but the category as a whole," said Chris Sestito, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at HiddenLayer. "Her ability to tap into the MLOps community and drive growth will be invaluable to the HiddenLayer mission."

Messdaghi has won numerous awards during her career, including Cybersecurity Woman of the Year, Cybersecurity Advocate of the Year, and has been named a Power Player in the Cybersecurity industry by both SC Media's Women in IT Security and Business Insider. She serves as a board member for The Diana Initiative and is an Advisory Board Member for the Election Security Research Forum.

"I am incredibly excited to join HiddenLayer and expand my ability to truly impact the security for AI category," said Messdaghi. "With this new role, I will be able to accelerate AI/ML adoption in a proactive and sustainable way by interacting with the communities at every stage of the ML Ops Lifecycle."

Her research, op-eds, and commentary have been featured in numerous outlets, including Forbes, Business Insider, Bloomberg, and TechRepublic. She holds a bachelor's degree in international relations from the University of California at Davis and a MSc in Politics from the University of Edinburgh.

About HiddenLayer

HiddenLayer, a Gartner-recognized AI Application Security company, helps enterprises safeguard the machine learning models behind their most important products with a comprehensive security platform. Only HiddenLayer offers turnkey security for AI that does not add unnecessary complexity to models and does not require access to raw data and algorithms. Founded in March of 2022 by experienced security and ML professionals, HiddenLayer is based in Austin, Texas. For additional information, including product updates and the latest research reports, visit www.hiddenlayer.com .

