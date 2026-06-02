HiddenLayer "Awardable" for Department of Defense Work in the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLayer, a leading provider of AI security solutions for enterprises and government organizations, today announced that it has achieved Awardable status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense's (DoD's) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics capabilities.

HiddenLayer's platform is designed to secure AI systems and AI Agents throughout the entire AI lifecycle by providing detection, monitoring, and protection against emerging AI threats and vulnerabilities. HiddenLayer supports organizations across the public and private sectors in safely deploying and operationalizing AI technologies.

"We are honored to receive Awardable status through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace," said Christopher Sestito, CEO and Co-Founder at HiddenLayer. "As AI adoption accelerates across the federal government and national security community, securing AI systems and AI Agents is mission-critical. This designation reinforces our commitment to helping government organizations confidently adopt AI technologies while protecting them from evolving threats."

HiddenLayer's video describing the AI Security Platform is accessible to government customers through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace and demonstrates how organizations can strengthen the security and resilience of AI and machine learning systems against adversarial attacks, model compromise, and emerging AI-specific cyber risks.

HiddenLayer was recognized among a competitive field of applicants whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on national security missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at www.tradewindai.com.

About HiddenLayer

HiddenLayer protects predictive, generative, and agentic AI applications across the entire AI lifecycle, from discovery and AI supply chain security to attack simulation and runtime protection. Backed by patented technology and industry-leading adversarial AI research, our platform is purpose-built to defend AI systems against evolving threats. HiddenLayer protects intellectual property, helps ensure regulatory compliance, and enables organizations to safely adopt and scale AI with confidence.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to government customers with a Marketplace account. Tradewinds is housed within the DoD's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO).

Media Contact

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SOURCE HiddenLayer