HiddenLayer Unveils New Agentic Runtime Security Capabilities for Securing Autonomous AI Execution

Delivers the visibility and control required to secure autonomous AI agents across critical workflows.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLayer, the leading AI security company, today announced the next generation of its AI Runtime Security module, introducing new capabilities designed to protect autonomous AI agents as they make decisions and take action. As enterprises increasingly adopt agentic AI systems, these capabilities extend HiddenLayer's AI Runtime Security platform to secure what matters most in agentic AI: how agents behave and take actions.

The update introduces three core capabilities for securing agentic AI workloads:

Agentic AI Runtime Security

Agentic Runtime Visibility

Agentic Investigation & Threat Hunting

Agentic Detection & Enforcement

One in eight AI breaches are linked to agentic systems, according to HiddenLayer's 2026 AI Threat Landscape Report. Each agent interaction expands the operational blast radius and introduces new forms of runtime risk. Yet most AI security controls stop at prompts, policies, or static permissions, and execution-time behavior remains largely unobserved and uncontrolled.

These new agentic security capabilities give security teams visibility into how agents execute. They enable them to detect and stop risks in multi-step autonomous workflows, including prompt injection, malicious tool calls, and data exfiltration before sensitive information is exposed.

"AI agents operate at machine speed. If they're compromised, they can access systems, move data, and take action in seconds — far faster than any human could intervene," said Chris Sestito, CEO of HiddenLayer. "That velocity changes the security equation entirely. Agentic Runtime Security gives enterprises the real-time visibility and control they need to stop damage before it spreads."

With these new capabilities, security teams can:

Gain complete runtime visibility into AI agent behavior — Reconstruct every session to see how agents interact with data, tools, and other agents, providing full operational context behind every action and decision.

— Reconstruct every session to see how agents interact with data, tools, and other agents, providing full operational context behind every action and decision. Investigate and hunt across agentic activity — Search, filter, and pivot across sessions, tools, and execution paths to identify anomalous behavior and uncover evolving threats. Validated findings can be easily operationalized into enforceable runtime policies, reducing friction between investigation and response.

Search, filter, and pivot across sessions, tools, and execution paths to identify anomalous behavior and uncover evolving threats. Validated findings can be easily operationalized into enforceable runtime policies, reducing friction between investigation and response. Detect and prevent multi-step agentic threats — Identify prompt injections, malicious tool calls, data exfiltration, and cascading attack chains unique to autonomous agents, ensuring real-time protection from evolving risks.

— Identify prompt injections, malicious tool calls, data exfiltration, and cascading attack chains unique to autonomous agents, ensuring real-time protection from evolving risks. Enforce adaptive security policies in real time — Automatically control agent access, redact sensitive data, and block unsafe or unauthorized actions based on context, keeping operations compliant and contained.

"As we expand the use of AI agents across our business, maintaining control and oversight is critical," said Charles Iheagwara, AI/ML Security Leader at AstraZeneca. "Our goal is to have full scope visibility across all platforms and silos, so we're focused on putting capabilities in place to monitor agent execution and ensure they operate safely and reliably at scale."

Agentic Runtime Security supports enterprises as they expand agentic AI adoption, integrating directly into agent gateways and execution frameworks to enable phased deployment without application rewrites.

"Agentic AI changes the risk model because decisions and actions are happening continuously at runtime," said Caroline Wong, Chief Strategy Officer at Axari. "HiddenLayer's new capabilities give us the visibility into agent behavior that's been missing, so we can safely move these systems into production with more confidence."

The new agentic capabilities for HiddenLayer's AI Runtime Security are available now as part of HiddenLayer's AI Security Platform, enabling organizations to gain immediate agentic runtime visibility and detection and expand to full threat-hunting and enforcement as their AI agent programs mature.

Find more information at hiddenlayer.com/agents and contact [email protected] to schedule a demo.

SOURCE HiddenLayer