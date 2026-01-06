HiddenLayer Selected as Awardee on $151B Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ Supporting the Golden Dome Initiative

HiddenLayer's first-of-its-kind Airgapped AI Security Platform protects AI systems in highly-classified environments

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HiddenLayer , the leading provider of Security for AI, today announced it has been selected as an awardee on the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract. The SHIELD IDIQ has a ceiling value of $151 billion and serves as a core acquisition vehicle supporting the Department of Defense's Golden Dome initiative to rapidly deliver innovative capabilities to the warfighter.

The program enables MDA and its mission partners to accelerate the deployment of advanced technologies with increased speed, flexibility, and agility. HiddenLayer was selected based on its successful past performance with ongoing US Federal contracts and projects with the Department of Defence (DoD) and United States Intelligence Community (USIC). "This award reflects the Department of Defense's recognition that securing AI systems, particularly in highly-classified environments, is now mission-critical," said Chris "Tito" Sestito, CEO and Co-founder of HiddenLayer. "As AI becomes increasingly central to missile defense, command and control, and decision-support systems, securing these capabilities is essential. HiddenLayer's technology enables defense organizations to deploy and operate AI with confidence in the most sensitive operational environments."

Underpinning HiddenLayer's unique solution for the DoD and USIC is HiddenLayer's Airgapped AI Security Platform, the first solution designed to protect AI models and development processes in fully classified, disconnected environments. Deployed locally within customer-controlled environments, the platform supports strict US Federal security requirements while delivering enterprise-ready detection, scanning, and response capabilities essential for national security missions.

HiddenLayer's Airgapped AI Security Platform delivers comprehensive protection across the AI lifecycle, including:

Comprehensive Security for Agentic, Generative, and Predictive AI Applications: Advanced AI discovery, supply chain security, testing, and runtime defense.

Advanced AI discovery, supply chain security, testing, and runtime defense. Complete Data Isolation: Sensitive data remains within the customer environment and cannot be accessed by HiddenLayer or third parties unless explicitly shared.

Sensitive data remains within the customer environment and cannot be accessed by HiddenLayer or third parties unless explicitly shared. Compliance Readiness: Designed to support stringent federal security and classification requirements.

Designed to support stringent federal security and classification requirements. Reduced Attack Surface: Minimizes exposure to external threats by limiting unnecessary external dependencies.

"By operating in fully disconnected environments, the Airgapped AI Security Platform provides the peace of mind that comes with complete control," continued Sestito. "This release is a milestone for advancing AI security where it matters most: government, defense, and other mission-critical use cases."

The SHIELD IDIQ supports a broad range of mission areas and allows MDA to rapidly issue task orders to qualified industry partners, accelerating innovation in support of the Golden Dome initiative's layered missile defense architecture.

Performance under the contract will occur at locations designated by the Missile Defense Agency and its mission partners.

About HiddenLayer

HiddenLayer , a Gartner-recognized Cool Vendor for AI Security, is the leading provider of Security for AI. Its security platform helps enterprises safeguard their agentic, generative, and predictive AI applications. HiddenLayer is the only company to offer turnkey security for AI that does not add unnecessary complexity to models and does not require access to raw data and algorithms. Backed by patented technology and industry-leading adversarial AI research, HiddenLayer's platform delivers supply chain security, runtime defense, security posture management, and automated red teaming.

