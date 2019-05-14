Higginbotham Adds Insurance Group to Oklahoma City Practice

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham today announced a deal with Willis Towers Watson, the global advisory, broking and solutions company, which sees Higginbotham acquire an Oklahoma City group of insurance professionals led by broker Richard Ross. Higginbotham is a private firm ranked as one of the nation's largest independent insurance brokers with offices in three states. The Willis Towers Watson transaction expands Higginbotham's capacity to serve Oklahoma City businesses and individuals with property/casualty insurance, risk management and employee benefits.

Higginbotham is a regional firm headquartered in Texas that is bringing its single source solution for insurance and financial services to new markets outside the state by partnering with brokers having strong local reputations. The firm has expanded into more than 20 markets in and out of Texas since 2009 when it began its partner growth strategy. It established its Oklahoma City practice in 2017 when local brokers Gray Holden and Chris Lavigne joined the firm.

Holden and Lavigne said in a joint statement, "We started Higginbotham's first out-of-state venture, and the growth that our office has achieved is evidence that Higginbotham's single source service model is a widely-needed solution among mid-sized companies. The added expertise and resources that this group brings will keep our momentum going."

Higginbotham named Richard Ross a managing director. He and existing staff will move to Higginbotham's office at 3535 NW 58th Street.

About Higginbotham

Higginbotham is a single source for insurance and financial services that brokers business insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits, life insurance and home/auto insurance from more than 250 regional and national carriers. It supplements coverage with in-house risk management and benefit plan administration services. The firm was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with more than 30 additional offices statewide and in Oklahoma and Georgia serving domestic and international customers. Higginbotham ranks by revenue as the nation's 27th largest independent insurance brokerage firm, making it the largest Texas-based broker (Business Insurance, July 2018). Visit www.higginbotham.net for more information.

