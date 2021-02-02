Higginbotham Adds Second Office in Oklahoma with Vaughan Insurance Group Partnership

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, an independent insurance firm based in Texas and ranked as one of the largest in the U.S., and Vaughan Insurance Group, a commercial insurance firm in Tulsa, OK, merged operations. This gives Higginbotham a second location in Oklahoma, where it opened its first out-of-state office in Oklahoma City in 2017. Today, the firm has offices in nine states.

Vaughan Insurance Group in Tulsa, OK, has become a Higginbotham company.

Higginbotham partnered with Vaughan Insurance Group to help expand and continue building its practice in Oklahoma, which quickly became a multi-million dollar operation two years after establishment in 2017. Vaughan Insurance Group has a similar commitment to personal, local service, and its five-person team will collaborate with Higginbotham's existing Oklahoma City office to broaden its products and services to provide a single source solution to customers.

David Vaughan, principal of Vaughan Insurance Group, said "I was extremely impressed with how a firm as large as Higginbotham maintains a personal touch with its customers and family feeling with its employees. Our firms share the same devotion to our customers and employees, and it made sense that a partnership would be the perfect fit to benefit them and our future."

In a joint statement, Higginbotham-Oklahoma Managing Directors Gray Holden and Chris Lavigne said, "We've enjoyed rapid success in a relatively short amount of time in Oklahoma, and we expect the same success with Vaughan Insurance Group. We're excited to replicate our single source solution with our new partners so they can offer additional services like employee benefits."

Higginbotham named Mr. Vaughan a managing director, and he will continue leading the Tulsa operation as Vaughan Insurance Group, A Higginbotham Company. He, Mr. Holden and Mr. Lavigne will join synergies to build the combined firm's presence in Oklahoma.

About Vaughan Insurance Group

Husband and wife owners David and Lisa Vaughan opened Vaughan Insurance Group in 2007 in Tulsa, OK. Mr. Vaughan has 38 years in the insurance industry working in both insurance carrier and agency environments as a marketer, underwriter and broker. Today, Vaughan Insurance Group serves 850 commercial accounts with a concentration in member association professional liability insurance, oil and gas insurance and construction surety. Visit www.vaughanins.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Higginbotham is a single source for insurance and financial services that brokers business and personal insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits and life insurance. It supplements coverage with in-house risk management, benefit plan administration and human resources services. The firm was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with more than 45 offices in seven states serving domestic and international customers. Higginbotham ranks by revenue as the nation's 21st largest independent insurance brokerage firm, making it the largest Texas-based broker (Business Insurance, July 2020). Visit www.higginbotham.net for more information.





SOURCE Higginbotham

