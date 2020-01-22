Higginbotham Hires Brian Toglia to Direct Life Science Practice

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Toglia, president and CEO of Galiot Insurance Services, has merged operations with Higginbotham, the largest independent insurance broker based in Texas. Toglia, who through Galiot serves start-ups to multinational biotech companies in 22 states, will serve as life science practice leader. He will assume direction of Higginbotham's existing life science group to increase its market presence.

Higginbotham hires Brian Toglia, owner of Galiot Insurance Services in Houston, Texas, to lead its life science practice group.

Higginbotham has more than 20 industry practice groups that cater to companies with specialized risks. Uniting with Toglia gives Higginbotham additional expertise to serve the life science industry while expanding risk management service to his existing clients in the areas of loss control, claims support and risk management technology.

Higginbotham Managing Partner Chris Rooker said, "There are other brokers that have industry verticals, but Higginbotham strives to bring a higher standard of proficiency, support and education by offering practice groups that are dedicated to their industry. Brian's singular focus on life science insurance and involvement in the biotech ecosystem fits squarely with our service philosophy."

Toglia said, "I was introduced to Higginbotham at a life science broker council meeting and was struck by its commitment to providing true depth of knowledge and service to the industry. I'm excited to continue my relationships with biotech associations and participation at conferences to further develop the practice under the Higginbotham name."

Toglia is based in Higginbotham's office in Houston in the Energy Corridor.



About Galiot Insurance Services

Galiot was established January 2018 by Brian Toglia, who has more than 14 years of insurance experience. The independent property/casualty agency is 100 percent focused on the life science market, serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, software and instrument companies in 22 states as well as foreign companies with U.S. subsidiaries. Visit www.galiotinsurance.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Higginbotham is a single source for insurance and financial services that brokers business insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits, life insurance and home/auto insurance from more than 250 regional and national carriers. It supplements coverage with in-house risk management and benefit plan administration services. The firm was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with more than 35 additional offices statewide and in Oklahoma and Georgia serving domestic and international customers. Higginbotham ranks by revenue as the nation's 24th largest independent insurance brokerage firm, making it the largest Texas-based broker (Business Insurance, July 2019). Visit www.higginbotham.net for more information.

SOURCE Higginbotham

Related Links

https://www.higginbotham.net

