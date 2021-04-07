Higginbotham is Awarded Valued Partner Status by MASA MTS as Recognition for its Success in Delivering Successful Air and Ground Ambulance Coverage to Clients

PLANTATION, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MASA Medical Transport Solutions (Masa MTS) announced Higginbotham as the newest member of its Valued Partner Program. Higginbotham, one of the largest independent insurance brokers in the world, provides employee benefits consulting and services to clients and their employees. Through the Valued Partner Program, Higginbotham will continue to help MASA MTS offer its world-class benefits to businesses of all sizes.

Higginbotham was chosen for this prestigious award for its five-plus years' record of successful Voluntary Worksite Benefits consulting on MASA MTS's medical transportation benefits and the value it brings to employees and employers. MASA MTS provides coverage for out-of-pocket expenses from air and ground ambulance events. Higginbotham delivers genuine peace of mind for their clients by bridging the gaps in group health coverage for ambulance transportation that can result in crippling financial hardship.

"We're excited for the continued growth that the partnership with Higginbotham will bring to both companies," said Tony Lodovico, Senior Vice President, B2B Sales, MASA MTS. "Being able to offer MASA Medical Transport memberships to Higginbotham's portfolio of employer groups provides employers and their employees protection from receiving extremely high ambulance bills! Our's is a partnership that creates tremendous value throughout the entire business chain!"

"We contracted with MASA in the spring of 2016 to add this niche product to our portfolio for many reasons. The most important of these reasons is this unique benefit falls within our firm's Voluntary Worksite Benefits philosophy of providing benefits designed to assist in risk areas experienced during working years and beyond," said Scott Shapard, Managing Director, Employee Benefits and Worksite Benefits Higginbotham. "One area of risk is unexpected high medical expenses. MASA helps shift this risk at the employee level. As a company, we offer MASA MTS as a benefit to our employees at Higginbotham. We have seen it work firsthand with our employees and their family members, and this reinforces our commitment to this ongoing partnership."

About MASA Medical Transport Solutions

MASA MTS is the leading prepaid limited health service that covers the unexpected costs associated with emergency medical transport. We provide a membership program covering all emergency air and ground transport providers in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.masamts.com.



About Higginbotham

Higginbotham serves domestic and international customers as a single source for insurance, financial, and H.R. services with in-house risk management and benefits administration. It ranks as the nation's 21st largest independent insurance brokerage firm. Visit www.higginbotham.net.

