Higgsfield Advances Its Creator-First Platform with Cinema Studio 2.0

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Higgsfield announces Cinema Studio 2.0 , a major evolution of its flagship video tool and the go-to platform for creators and the world's top ad and film studios. This update redefines directorial control, giving creators the power to produce professional scenes up to 16 times more efficiently. With over 20 million active users, Higgsfield has become the infrastructure bridging the gap between independent creation and high-profile commercial contracts.

Cinema Studio 2.0

The platform has been adopted by leading production houses, including Vertex CGI and Secret Level , the AI-native studio behind campaigns for Coca-Cola, Will.i.am, and The Black Eyed Peas. Their Secret Level Academy trailer was built entirely on Higgsfield Cinema Studio. "There are plenty of AI platforms out there, but very few feel like they're made for filmmakers. Higgsfield does," says Jason Zada, an Emmy Award–winning filmmaker and Founder of Secret Level. "The innovation coming from them actually opens new creative doors, which is why we see them as one of the most exciting and original platforms in the space."

Through the Higgsfield Creators community hub, users showcase their portfolios to secure high-profile projects with top-tier organizations, including NBA teams, major fashion and sportswear brands, and leading technology companies.

Karsten Winegeart, CEO and Director of Dime Labs , leverages Higgsfield to land professional sports contracts. "AI first truly clicked for me during a spec project I created around the 2025 NBA Finals," says Karsten. "Using AI alongside traditional filmmaking let us create shots that would've cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to produce practically... That was the lightbulb moment. I realized AI wasn't replacing filmmaking, it was removing limitations."

Co-developed by Higgsfield's internal team of award-winning directors and editors, Cinema Studio 2.0 ensures that every feature mirrors the logic and workflow of a real production. "Our goal is to remove the 'production tax' that keeps great stories from being told," says Alex Mashrabov, CEO of Higgsfield. "We are excited to see the wide adoption of Cinema Studio, which gives creators the professional-grade consistency required to land real-world commercial campaigns."

How Cinema Studio 2.0 Powers Cinematic AI Video

The new generation of Cinema Studio now centers around a comprehensive Director Panel, allowing creators to orchestrate every element of a scene with professional precision.

New capabilities in Cinema Studio 2.0 include:

The Director Panel: Creators can now take full control of the virtual set, utilizing a library of 6 professional camera bodies, 11 optical lenses, and over 15 distinct director movements to define the exact look and feel of the shot.

Grid Mode: The platform now renders up to 16 variations of a shot simultaneously for the price of a single generation. This workflow allows directors to audition multiple takes instantly, dramatically reducing the time and budget required to lock the perfect starting image.

Multishot Editor: This allows users to lock every shot in a sequence, edit scene flows, adjust speed, and set specific genres to dictate the pacing and style of the video.

3D Scene Creation: The platform now enables the creation of fully spatial 3D scenes, giving directors more depth and immersive control over their environments.

Character & Emotional Range: The update introduces advanced character controls, allowing users to select specific actors and bring them to life with real emotional range, ensuring performances feel authentic and reactive.

Full 4K Resolution: All outputs can now be rendered in Full 4K, ensuring that the cinematic quality holds up for professional broadcast and large-screen formats.

To learn more about Cinema Studio 2.0 visit: https://higgsfield.ai/blog/cinema-studio-guide

About Higgsfield

Higgsfield is an AI-native generative video platform built for professional creators, brands, agencies, and marketing teams producing high-fidelity videos at scale. The company develops its own generative video and image models and integrates leading third-party models such as OpenAI's Sora, Google's Veo and Nano Banana, Alibaba's WAN, Kuaishou's Kling, MiniMax, and others into a single, production-ready workflow, allowing teams to select the best model for each creative task without rebuilding pipelines.

