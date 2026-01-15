Higgsfield Announces $130M Series A and Reports $200M Annual Run Rate

The $80 million Series A extension brings Higgsfield's total Series A funding to more than $130 million, following growing use of the platform by brands and agencies producing commercial video.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Higgsfield today announced an $80 million Series A extension with participation from Accel, AI Capital Partners (Alpha Intelligence Capital's US-based fund), and Menlo Ventures and others, bringing total Series A funding to more than $130 million and valuing the company at more than $1.3 billion. The financing follows Higgsfield reaching a $200 million annual run rate in under nine months, doubling from $100 million in about two months - a pace faster than that of high-growth software companies, including Lovable, Cursor, OpenAI, Slack, and Zoom.

Since launching in April 2025, the platform has attracted over 15 million users worldwide and now powers 4.5 million video generations per day. Higgsfield is reinventing marketing production through high-quality, automated creative generation at scale, which has accumulated more than 3 billion social media impressions, positioning it among the most popular GenAI platforms by social media reach.

Reportedly, 85% of Higgsfield's usage now comes from social media marketers, and 80% of that segment is already delivering commercial work - a major sign that the platform adoption has evolved beyond casual content creation. One non-obvious signal from Higgsfield's internal data is where adoption is accelerating fastest: among marketers treating generative video as production infrastructure, running end-to-end workflows - ideate, storyboard, animate, edit, and publish - inside a single system.

There is an emerging category of direct-to-consumer advertisers moving their entire creative pipeline to a GenAI-first operating model. They run automation pipelines such as URL-to-Ad, turning a product page into multiple campaign-ready, on-brand video variants in minutes. Reportedly, several customers using Higgsfield's beta marketing automation product are already spending over $200,000 per year.

"Traditional video production wasn't built for the pace modern marketing demands," said Alex Mashrabov, co-founder and CEO of Higgsfield. "We built Higgsfield so video can be produced like software—fast iteration, tight creative control, and repeatable output. In that world, a 16-year-old with taste can outperform a studio pipeline, because on social media the advantage goes to what earns attention and converts, not what took the longest to produce."

Jeff Herbst, a Higgsfield board member and former head of corporate development at NVIDIA, said the company's adoption signals a move from pilots to embedded production use.

"When a platform moves beyond pilots and into daily production across enterprises, the outcome is clear," said Herbst. "That's where Higgsfield is today."

Antoine Blondeau, founder and managing partner of the Alpha Intelligence Capital platform, added: "Higgsfield is the category leader because they've compressed the build-ship-learn loop to days and turned speed into a decisive advantage. We're proud to lead the strategic push for this round so Higgsfield can expand the platform to let customers plan, produce, publish, and iterate at that same velocity."

Higgsfield's CEO says the new funding will support enterprise and international expansion of AI models built for commercial advertising, marketing content production, music videos, as well as continued R&D. The company also plans to expand its API and marketing automation capabilities for customers building high-throughput marketing content systems.

About Higgsfield

Higgsfield is an AI-native generative video platform built for professional creators, brands, agencies, and marketing teams producing high-fidelity videos at scale. The company develops its own generative video and image models and integrates leading third-party models such as OpenAI's Sora, Google's Veo and Nano Banana, Alibaba's WAN, Kuaishou's Kling, Bytedance's Seedream and Seedance, MiniMax, and others into a single, production-ready workflow, allowing teams to select the best model for each creative task without rebuilding pipelines.

The platform is designed for real production environments, with collaborative workflows and precise cinematic capabilities including camera motion, scene structure, and style consistency.

