High 5 Cares celebrates five years of helping spotlight nonprofits

News provided by

High 5 Plumbing

19 Jul, 2023, 07:03 ET

Leading Denver plumbing provider remains committed to giving back to the community

DENVER, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, started the High 5 Cares program, it was to provide recognition and support to nonprofits in the Denver area. This year, the plumbing company is celebrating the program's five-year anniversary.

Since the inception of High 5 Cares, the program has helped provide funds to over 41 different nonprofits for a total of $81,893.86.

Continue Reading
This year, High 5 Plumbing is celebrating the High 5 Cares' five-year anniversary. Pictured is a recent check presentation to HopeKids.
This year, High 5 Plumbing is celebrating the High 5 Cares' five-year anniversary. Pictured is a recent check presentation to HopeKids.

"One of our core values as a company is giving back to the community," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "Our customers are like family to us, and we wouldn't be as successful as we are today without the community we serve. So, it's our responsibility to show them that we are always thinking about the community and ways to provide support. High 5 Cares gives us an avenue to do just that."

The High 5 Cares program helps shine a spotlight on different nonprofits throughout the year with the use of social media. As part of the program, High 5 Plumbing currently donates a dedicated amount of $3,000 over the span of the spotlight plus any additional funds generated from employee donations and the profits of the High 5 clothing line.

"While providing funds to these organizations is great, what we really want to do is raise awareness and show others in the community how important the nonprofits are to those in need," said Cassi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "High 5 Cares is about more than giving money. It's about giving back and showing others that no matter what you may be going through, there is a support system available for them."

High 5 Plumbing offers a variety of plumbing services to residents in the Denver area, including repair and installation, drain cleaning, pump plumbing, piping, garbage disposal services, sewer line repair, gas plumbing, water heater installation and much more. In addition, the company offers 24/7 emergency services.

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://high5plumbing.com/.

To learn more about High 5 Cares, visit https://high5plumbing.com/high5-cares/.

About High 5 Plumbing
Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]com

SOURCE High 5 Plumbing

Also from this source

High 5 Plumbing named one of the best plumbing repair companies by ColoradoBiz Magazine

High 5 Plumbing named a top family-owned business by ColoradoBiz Magazine

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.