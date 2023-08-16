High 5 Plumbing earns second consecutive placement on annual Inc. 5000

High 5 Plumbing

16 Aug, 2023, 07:03 ET

Leading Denver plumbing provider recognized for continued growth in the home service industry

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, has earned placement on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for a second consecutive year. The Inc. 5000 represents the fastest-growing private companies in America. High 5 Plumbing ranked No. 1,917 overall.

High 5 Plumbing has earned placement on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for a second consecutive year. Pictured here are owners Levi and Cassi Torres.
"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for a second consecutive year is further proof that our team is one of the best in the country," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "Your company can't grow unless you have a team that buys into your vision and goals. Every day, our team hits the ground running and provides the type of customer experience that guarantees every service call ends in a high-five. That's what we pride ourselves on."

Last year, High 5 Plumbing ranked 3,153 overall while ranking 100th in Colorado and 50th in consumer services. Torres said being a part of a great community has helped contribute to their continued growth over the years.

"The Denver community has always supported High 5 Plumbing," Torres said. "They are like family to us. In addition to having a great team, you must have a supportive community that trusts you and calls you when they are in need. We couldn't have asked for a better community to serve."

High 5 Plumbing offers a variety of plumbing services to residents in the Denver area, including repair and installation, drain cleaning, pump plumbing, piping, garbage disposal services, sewer line repair, gas plumbing, water heater installation and much more. In addition, the company offers 24/7 emergency services.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

To learn more about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://high5plumbing.com/.

About High 5 Plumbing
Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE High 5 Plumbing

